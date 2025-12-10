Henri Veesaar, Derek Dixon Praise Each Other After Georgetown Win

The North Carolina Tar Heels have been a work in progress throughout the season, but it finally seems like the team has found its footing in the 2025 college basketball campaign.

After a disheartening loss to the Michigan State Spartans on Thanksgiving Day , the Tar Heels responded with two impressive wins over Kentucky and Georgetown. The complexion of the team looks completely different after those two results, as multiple players have emerged as pivotal pieces in North Carolina's potential success this season.

While speaking with the media during their postgame press conferences, Henri Veesaar and Derek Dixon highlighted each other, explaining the other's value and importance to the team.

Veesaar's Thoughts

Dec 7, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) on the free throw line in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

"[Derek Dixon] has improved a lot throughout the season, like just seeing him every day get better every game play better than he played the last game," Veesaar said. "So, I think that's huge for us, being able to come in and kind of control the game and just make the passes or make the plays he makes, and just be like, strong with the ball, be a good defender. Like, just doing that is the utmost importance for all of us, just being able to make those plays."

Dixon was an afterthought and really a non-factor in North Carolina's rotation, but that has instantly changed with the freshman guard being a key cog in the last two wins. After two go-ahead shots in the final seconds against Kentucky, which included the game-winning layup, Dixon went 5-of-7 from the field, including 3-of-5 from three-point range against Georgetown.

Dixon's Thoughts

Dec 7, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis talks with guard Derek Dixon (3) in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

"[Henri Veesaar] is a versatile big, so he can pick and pop, he can short roll and make the right decisions," Dixon said. "So, all that, I think, is really good. One thing I think he's really improved on is being more physical with the screens and setting them and, you know, getting contact, and that's been able to get us open."

Veesaar and Dixon have played off each other, as teams double-team the former Arizona center, forcing the ball back out to the perimeter. However, Dixon has punished opposing defenses, knocking down shots consistently from beyond the arc.

Dec 7, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) with the ball as Georgetown Hoyas forward Isaiah Abraham (7) defends in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

It is forming into a cohesive pairing, and the freshman guard will only improve as the season progresses. In the last two games, Dixon is scoring 11 points per game while averaging 25.5 minutes per contest. Look for his opportunity and playing time to increase even when Seth Trimble returns from injury.

