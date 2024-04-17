Prime UNC Basketball Transfer Target Schedules Visit to Big 12 School
It's no secret that UNC basketball has considerable playing time in the paint up for grabs next season due to the departure of the Tar Heels' former five-year starting center in Armando Bacot. One potential addition for Hubert Davis and his staff in this department is former Tennessee big man Jonas Aidoo, who entered the transfer portal last week and recently reported interest out of Chapel Hill.
However, the 6-foot-11, 240-pound Aidoo, once on the UNC basketball recruiting radar as a four-star prep ranking No. 40 overall on the 247Sports 2021 Composite, has a wealth options when it comes to choosing where he'll spend his senior season. And one of those suitors appears to making a strong push in the form an upcoming visit.
According to a report from 247Sports' Travis Branham on Wednesday evening, Jonas Aidoo is now on tap to be at Baylor this weekend for an official visit. In this era of the transfer portal, recruitments often move quickly, especially after a target begins checking out campuses; sometimes, a visit translates into an instant commitment.
In other words, while Davis and his cohorts still have a shot to emerge as a frontrunner for Aidoo's "Giraffe" services — no Crystal Ball picks exist in the race just yet — time could soon run out on the Tar Heels.
As a junior in Knoxville, the 21-year-old Aidoo, now the No. 1 power forward on the 247Sports transfer rankings, averaged career-highs across the board with his 11.4 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 1.8 blocks per game while earning Second Team All-SEC and SEC All-Defensive Team honors. He drew a starting in every game for a Volunteer squad that finished 27-9 overall and reached the Elite Eight in the NCAA Tournament before falling to Purdue.
