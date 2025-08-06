RJ Davis Gives Back to Former High School
Former Tar Heel RJ Davis returned to his roots and visited his high school, Archbishop Stepinac, where he hung around with the kids in attendance and took pictures — giving them a meaningful memory for years to come. Davis committed to the UNC men's basketball program, being a part of the Class of 2020, which included Caleb Love, Day'Ron Sharpe, Walker Kessler, Kerwin Walton and Puff Johnson.
Davis was selected as a McDonald's All-American as well as Gatorade Player of the Year, on top of him being named "Mr. New York Basketball." The accolades were stacking one on top of another during his senior before making his way to Chapel Hill.
The then-pandemic, COVID-19, stopped the activity of basketball at all levels, leaving Davis' senior year in a standstill indefinitely. So, the chance at postseason success at the end of his accomplished senior year was unavailable. However, it started the long journey of what was to come in Chapel Hill as a Tar Heel.
Fast forward past his five years at UNC where he was the 2023 ACC Player of the Year and played a huge role in Hubert Davis' first season as the head coach going to the national championship, Davis ends up with the Los Angeles Lakers during this year's NBA Summer League, eventually signing an Exhibit 10 contract wit the organization.
Davis' snappy and agile movement, mixed with his ability shoot from the catch spot or create and break his defender down on an island, the tools necessary to be a scorer in the NBA are there. But his defense is where trouble can set kick, as his height does not stand nearly as tall as other point guards in the league, well, the NBA is positionless now as guys like former Duke Blue Devil Paolo Banchero can dribble the ball like a guard and bring it the court to start a player or run the offense.
It's always meaningful when players go back and visit schools that helped shaped the kind of player and person they are today. For Davis, it is Archbishop Stepinac that bolstered his way towards an offer from UNC, and all of the moments that occurred during the many, many games inside the Dean Dome and on the road.
Please follow us on X when you click right here!
Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click right here!