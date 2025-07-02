RJ Davis: His Journey From Chapel Hill to Los Angeles
RJ Davis entered the college basketball scene at quite an unusual time. The 2020-21 calendar year faced the COVID pandemic, affecting the lives of many, and of course, athletes and their athletics. Davis set foot in what concluded as the final season of former head coach Roy Williams, now seen at plenty of sporting events in Chapel Hill supporting the Tar Heels.
The last four years of Davis' career he played for former assistant turned head coach, Hubert Davis.
Alongside Davis as a freshman were Caleb Love (Portland Trail Blazers), Walker Kessler (Utah Jazz), Day'Ron Sharpe (Brooklyn Nets), Kerwin Walton (Texas Tech), and Puff Johnson (Penn State). During his final year as a Tar Heel, Davis ended his career as the lone player from that high school recruiting class to stick around.
A group of six, turned into one.
Davis averaged 8.4 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 1.9 assists as a freshman, but put up 17.2 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 3.6 assists as a fifth-year senior (extra eligibility granted courtesy of the NCAA due to COVID).
His most outstanding season happened during the 2023-24 go-around, where Davis won ACC Player of the Year and became a part of the first-team All-American crew after recording 21.2 points, 3.6 rebounds, 3.5 assists, shooting 43% from the field and 40% from beyond-the-arc. Tar Heel fans raved about his performances.
Notably, Davis' 42-point showing against the Miami Hurricanes inside the Dean Dome on Monday, February 26, was the highlight of all of the outings. He shot 14/22 (63.6%) from the field and 7/11 (63.6%) from the three-point line. It seemed hard for Davis to miss a shot all game on that night.
Now, Davis is a part of the historic Los Angeles Lakers. Despite going undrafted in this year's version of the NBA Draft, the White Plains, New York native signed an Exhibit 10 contract. The California Classic Summer League begins on Saturday, July 5, against the Golden State Warriors, followed by the Miami Heat on Sunday, July 6, and rounding off with the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday, July 8.
Afterward, the NBA Summer League will start on Thursday, July 10, facing the Dallas Mavericks, then the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday, July 12, the LA Clippers on Monday, July 14, before the final game on Thursday, July 17, against the Boston Celtics.
The six-foot scorer will get seven games to display his skill set and prove to coaches that he is capable of earning minutes in the NBA. A guy who finished his college career second in all-time scoring for one of the most accomplished basketball programs has earned his shot to further his playing career.
Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click right here!