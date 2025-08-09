Role of Special Teams in Developing UNC Football Freshmen
When a young freshman wants to prove that he can hang with the big boys, it’s not by catching the touchdown pass or sacking the quarterback — it’s by playing special teams.
North Carolina special teams coordinator Mike Priefer seems to agree with that sentiment. Priefer, who had coached over 20 years in the NFL, says that special teams has often been a launching pad for many rookies in the NFL in past years and it’s the same way in college.
“So these rookies will come in, if they're not a first or second round draft pick, typically, they played and, you know, cut their teeth on playing on special teams, and then it evolved into being a starter on offense and defense if they were good enough,” Priefer said. “That's the exact same thing that we'll have here. We have these young players coming in. They don't have to be true freshmen. They could be guys coming from the portal, different young players that come in and earn their way on special teams roles.”
North Carolina head coach Bill Belichick has long been a champion for special teams and has often left roster spots for players who specifically played on special teams, like Matthew Slater and Larry Izzo. Just like on the offense and defense, spots on the special teams are earned, not given.
“For that matter, like Coach (Belichick) said, everything's earned here, nothing's going to be given, and that means special teams roles as well,” Priefer said. “And that's the exact same process we're going to have here as we had in the NFL.”
Smart, Tough, Dependable
For freshmen and other first-year players on North Carolina’s roster, that means embracing a role that demands discipline and physical toughness, high energy, and a willingness to work without getting all of the glory. Despite the lack of stardom, the ultimate payoff is faster acclimation to the speed and physicality of Power Four college football — and a chance to get the coaches’ attention early.
“So what we're all about on special teams, Coach always talks about smart, tough, dependable, right? Tough, smart, dependable. I think he puts it in that order,” Priefer said. “On special teams, I've always preached toughness, and that's mental and physical. So they have to have that. They have to play with great effort. They have to have great want to, they have to want to be good on special teams.”
Having that mentality will benefit the team’s field position and game-day execution, but it can accelerate player development as well. By covering kicks, blocking on returns, or getting reps on punt units, underclassmen get solid reps under pressure while learning to read opponents, maintain assignments and compete at full speed.
The quickest way for a Tar Heel underclassman to get on the field is to earn it by gaining reps on special teams. For freshmen still wondering what UNC’s motto— tough, smart, dependable — means, they will figure it out by playing on special teams. Special teams is not only the fastest path to playing time, but it can also open opportunities on offense or defense.
