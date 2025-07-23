UNC’s Move to Bill Belichick Was an Easy Choice
Bill Belichick has become one of the most enigmatic coaching hires of the offseason — if not the most.
While Belichick is one of the greatest coaches in football history (many believe the greatest) at any level, his hiring by North Carolina is interesting for several reasons. He has never coached at the collegiate level during his 50-year career, and UNC parted ways with Mack Brown — who is the same age — to make room for him.
By technicality, it is a bold move for UNC. However, who could blame them for hiring the greatest coach in NFL history? A legend raised by one of the greatest college football minds ever, his father, Steve.
Bill led the New England Patriots to a 266-121 record with nine Super Bowl appearances, winning six — both marks are the most by any head coach in NFL history. In addition, his 19 playoff appearances, 31 postseason victories, and 17 consecutive seasons with double-digit wins are all NFL records.
To best break down this bold move, here are the reasons why the Belichick era at North Carolina could either succeed or fail.
Why He Will Succeed
There aren't many college coaches who have Belichick's knowledge of the game. He has long been known for his obsessive preparation, meticulous film study and clutch in-game adjustments — traits that helped the Patriots win countless games during his time in New England. He gives UNC a unique advantage, as few teams in the ACC have ever faced an NFL-level game plan.
Another reason he could succeed is that recruits may be drawn to his NFL pedigree. Many high school football players dream of playing in the NFL, and nobody knows more than Belichick about not only how to get there but how to stay there. Even if he doesn’t love the recruiting aspect of college football, his staff and brand could elevate UNC’s talent pool immediately.
Belichick may not enjoy the grind of recruiting, but he’ll definitely love the scouting aspect. One of his greatest strengths as a head coach and general manager in New England was his ability to maximize overlooked talent and turn them into reliable contributors.
At a school like North Carolina, which usually isn't stacked with five-star talent like ACC rivals Clemson or Miami, his eye for talent and ability to scheme around limitations can be a major asset.
Why He Won’t Succeed
It’s his first college job — at any level. That’s a major red flag, especially now that he’s pushing three-quarters of a century in age.
Because he’s never coached in college, Belichick has never had to recruit, and he’s entering the college game at a time when recruiting has become the wild west with NIL and the transfer portal. Not only will he need to scout and evaluate talent, but he’ll also have to re-recruit the very players already on his roster.
On top of that, he has to work with the people who fund his program — the boosters. Belichick has never had to attend booster events or engage with alumni. How will that go if the Tar Heels start losing? Even if they win, he can’t ignore these duties, as doing so could stall any momentum in NIL efforts. The more boosters invest, the more successful Carolina can be.
Another reason he might fail at UNC is because Belichick is built for systems.
College football is as much about development and teaching as it is about game-planning. Coaching college players is vastly different from coaching professionals, as student-athletes between the ages of 18 and 21 are still learning the fundamentals of conditioning, technique and responsibility.
