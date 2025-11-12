Social Media Reacts to UNC's Victory Over Radford
UNC men's basketball defeated Radford on Tuesday night for its third straight win to open the 2025-2026 season. This game was the first outing without senior leader and experienced guard Seth Trimble, who suffered an injury to his forearm that will leave him sidelined for some time. Nonetheless, North Carolina completed the job and will move on to play N.C. Central on Friday, November 14.
Additionally, here are some tweets throughout the contest.
With Trimble Out, Bogavac Joins the Starting Lineup
Trimble's absence has led to Bogavac's presence in the starting lineup — joining Kyan Evans, Jarin Stevenson, Caleb Wilson, Henri Veesaar.
Henri Veesaar Highlight
Veesaar brings a unique skill set to UNC's frontcourt, just like Wilson, and in this highlight, the 7-foot big man takes a big leap down the lane and flushes it down in the paint.
Jarin Stevenson Goes Down
With UNC Trimble-less, Stevenson, the Alabama transfer, went down during the first half with an ankle injury and had to be taken out for some time.
Stevenson Returns to Action
Good news for UNC fans: Stevenson returned to the game and picked up where he left off.
UNC Struggled from the Three-Point Line
North Carolina shot 4-14 during the first half and 4-17 during the second half for a combined percentage of 25.8 percent.
Another UNC Men's Basketball Contest, Another Caleb Wilson Highlight
It seems like every game this season will involve a big-time highlight by Wilson, and against Radford, the freshman threw it down with authority.
Lob-City Between Bogavac and Wilson
Wilson had his solo highlight, but connected with Bogavac on a lob-pass to make for a loud crowd pop inside the Dean Dome.
Unselfish Tar Heels
The Tar Heels finished with 15 assists on the night. And the ball for head coach Hubert Davis' team moves with fluidity in the halfcourt setting — rather than being stagnant as seen at times last season.
Bogavac Shines in First Game as a Starter
After Bogavac's first outing as a starter, he scored 19 points, five assists, three rebounds and two steals. Over time, it will be interesting to see how Bogavac progresses — and then once Trimble returns, the improvement of UNC overall will be seen.
Interesting Stat of the Night
49 free throws. That's how many North Carolina had against Radford, hence why I call this the stat of the night. It's quite unheard of for a team to shoot that many times at the charity stripe.
