Predicting North Carolina’s Starting Lineup Production vs Florida State

The North Carolina Tar Heels host the Florida State Seminoles on Tuesday night at the Dean E. Smith Center. This will be the first conference game for the Tar Heels, who are striving to win the ACC regular season title.

It has been a fast start for North Carolina, as it constructed a 12-1 record, with their most experienced player being unavailable for the majority of that stretch. Now, the Tar Heels are at full strength with the entire roster healthy and available.

With the new-look starting lineup taking shape, let's take a look at how that unit could perform against Florida State on Tuesday night.

Caleb Wilson

Stat line prediction: 21 points, 8 rebounds, 3 assists, and 2 steals

Dec 22, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) celebrates during the first half against the East Carolina Pirates at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

Wilson has scored 20+ points in the last five games and has surpassed that mark in nine outings this season, which is the most by any freshman in the country. That trend will continue against the Seminoles, who have allowed 80+ points in five of their last seven games.

The 6-foot-9, 216-pound forward is an unstoppable force, and even if Florida State sends additional help, Wilson will pave a way to the free-throw line.

Henri Veesaar

Stat line prediction: 18 points, 11 rebounds, and 2 blocks

Dec 22, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) celebrates during the first half against the East Carolina Pirates at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

The Arizona transfer has been productive throughout this season, but his three-point shooting has become a serious problem for opposing teams.

In the last three games, Veesaar is shooting 8-of-13 from beyond the arc. That level of efficiency is not sustainable, but even if it cut by 15 percent, that is still a strong output from the perimeter. Florida State's defense does not stand a chance against the Tar Heels' frontcourt.

Seth Trimble

Stat line prediction: 14 points, 4 assists, and 4 rebounds

Dec 22, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Seth Trimble (7) drives during the second half against the East Carolina Pirates at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

With Trimble back, North Carolina finally has a solidified top three offensive tandem. For weeks, the Tar Heels never knew who was going to be that third option on offense.

Trimble has established that right away in his return against Ohio State, scoring 17 points. The veteran guard will continue to create shots in transition for himself and others.

Luka Bogavac

Stat line prediction: 8 points, 3 rebounds, and 2 assists

Dec 16, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Luka Bogavac (44) looks on during the second half against the ETSU Buccaneers at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

Bogavac has been hot and cold this season but is coming off a 15-point performance against East Carolina. However, Florida State is leaps and bounds above East Carolina, so it's difficult to see Bogavac replicating that type of output.

Kyan Evans

Stat line prediction: 5 points and 2 assists

Dec 22, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis talks with guard Kyan Evans (0) during the first half against the East Carolina Pirates at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

Evans is dangerously close to losing his spot in the starting lineup. The Colorado State transfer has scored seven or fewer points in seven consecutive games. If he struggles early on, Evans could take a backseat on the bench, with Jonathan Powell and Derek Dixon proving to be more impactful at this point.

