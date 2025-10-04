Social Media Roasts Belichick, UNC After Humiliating Defeat to Clemson
Well, it seems like the entire world loves to hate-watch Bill Belichick and North Carolina (2-3), and they got exactly what they wanted.
The Tar Heels lost in embarrassing fashion once again, this time at the hands of Clemson 38-10. The Tar Heels have not beaten the Tigers (2-3) since 2010 and have only beaten them twice since 2000.
It's the third loss of the season for the Tar Heels, all by 27 points or more.
Here are the best reactions from social media throughout UNC's (fill in blank) performance.
Roll Out!
If there was a good thing that happened in Chapel Hill today, Ludacris performed at The Quad as a part of the Chapel Thrill Concert Series. During the performance, he mentioned it was the earliest he had ever performed in his career. Solid stuff for the 48-year-old rapper.
However, his performance should have been held at halftime to keep butts in seats because it was nearly empty by the start of the first half.
Even Joe Ovies, host of the Ovies & Giglio podcast and known NC State alum made fun of UNC's loss.
The Defense ... Just Read Below
The defense took a significant step back. Clemson outgained UNC 367 yards to 78, with the Tigers surpassing their season average of 365.3 yards per game in just one half.
In the first half, Cade Klubnik completed 92.8% of his passes and threw for 251 yards with four touchdown passes. By the way, Klubnik was thrown for an average of 249 yards per game with six interceptions through four games this
The onslaught opened up with a 75-yard touchdown off a double pass from Antonio Williams to T.J. Moore on the first play of the game.
ESPN's David Hale even acknowledged that Stephen Belichick's father would be disappointed in him. Yes, that's Bill's son.
Regardless of who is at fault, the defense has looked slow against a Power Four offense yet again. TCU’s offense moved through the Tar Heels’ defense with ease, UCF looked like a Big 12 title contender against UNC in Orlando, and now the Carolina defense made Klubnik look like a Heisman favorite.
Is This the Worst UNC Team Ever? Several Figures Blamed
Some fans have suggested this could be the worst team in North Carolina history—a remarkable claim considering the program endured the John Bunting era and Larry Fedora’s final two seasons in 2017 and 2018.
It's a real possibility, considering that UNC entered the game as the 132nd-ranked offense in the country, averaging 265.3 yards per game. And its defense, while not as bad numbers-wise, looks terrible when it actually faces a good team.
Nearly everyone is catching criticism from North Carolina fans—except the players. Lee Roberts, Bill Belichick and general manager Michael Lombardi are taking the most heat right now. This comes after Roberts and Lombardi preached patience earlier in the week. After today’s result, it seems that patience has run out.
Ross Martin, a journalist for 247Sports and a UNC alumnus, suggested that Belichick and Lombardi should donate their salaries to charity.
The onslaught from fans didn't end there.
Best Tweet of the Game
Someone check on the mental health of this student.
