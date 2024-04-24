UNC Basketball Signees Receive Final 2024 Rankings
On Tuesday, national recruiting analyst Paul Biancardi revealed the Final ESPN 100 player rankings for the 2024 cycle. The list includes the entire three-deep UNC basketball collection that is set to arrive in Chapel Hill this summer and compete for playing time under fourth-year head coach Hubert Davis on what looks to be another loaded Tar Heel roster.
At No. 7, Our Saviour Lutheran School (N.Y.) guard Ian Jackson is UNC's highest-ranked prize in the eyes of ESPN. The 6-foot-5, 185-pound five-star sits No. 9 overall on the 247Sports 2024 Composite.
The next incoming Tar Heel appearing on the ESPN 100 is Northwood High School (N.C.) forward Drake Powell. A fellow McDonald's All-American alongside Jackson, the 6-foot-6, 195-pound five-star comes in at No. 13, one notch lower than his composite ranking.
Finally, Biancardi and his bunch place Link Academy (Mo.) center James Brown, a four-star boasting a No. 83 composite ranking, at No. 66 overall.
Collectively, Ian Jackson, Drake Powell, and James Brown comprise the nation's No. 7-ranked recruiting class, per 247Sports, second only to archrival Duke's top-ranked, six-deep haul among ACC schools.
They'll join the currently six returning talents on tap for the UNC basketball roster next season, reportedly including the reigning ACC Player of the Year in graduate RJ Davis.
