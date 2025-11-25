St. Bonaventure Players North Carolina Shouldn’t Take Lightly
The North Carolina Tar Heels have every advantage against the St. Bonaventure Bonnies, but this is not a typical walk-in-the-park matchup. The Bonnies are efficient from all areas of the floor, especially from three-point range, as they shoot 37.5 percent, which ranks 65th in the country.
St. Bonaventure is a team that can heat up from three at a moment's notice and can apply significant injury early against the Tar Heels.
In a game like this, St. Bonaventure's players must punch above their weight. There are three players specifically who can cause the Tar Heels issues throughout the game.
With all that being said, here is a look at three players that the Tar Heels will have to prioritize slowing down if they want to win comfortably in a neutral-site contest.
Darryl Simmons II
Simmons II has scored double-digit points in every game this season, including two outings with 24 points. The junior guard averages 18.6 points per game while shooting 47.8 percent from the field and 40.6 percent from beyond the arc.
He is undersized at 5'10" and 174 pounds, but his ability to find pockets of space around the perimeter has proven to be problematic for opposing defenses.
Additionally, Simmons II is automatic from the free-throw line, as he shot 91 percent from the line last season and is shooting 87.5 percent this season.
Frank Mitchell
Mitchell operates solely within the perimeter, as he has attempted one shot beyond the arc. Nonetheless, the senior forward is averaging 16 points and 10.6 rebounds per game while shooting 56.9 percent from the field.
The 6'7", 268-pound forward may have trouble meeting those standards against North Carolina, as the Tar Heels have three players at 6'9" or taller.
It will be fascinating to see how Mitchell navigates around North Carolina's size in the paint. Caleb Wilson, Henri Veesaar, and Jarin Stevenson seem to be the most plausible defensive matchups for Mitchell. If he is held in check, the Tar Heels have a great chance of building a substantial lead early in this game.
Cayden Charles
Charles is another player that is incredibly efficient, shooting 48.9 percent from the field and 36.4 from three-point range. The fourth-year guard represents more of your prototypical guard at 6'3" and 185 pounds.
Similarly to Simmons II, Charles has totaled double-digit points in all five games this season, scoring at least 12 points in every outing.
