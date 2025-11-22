UNC Men’s Hoops Preps for Fort Myers Tip-Off
UNC men's basketball will go on the road for the first time during the regular season and take on St. Bonaventure and No. 17 Michigan State during the Fort Myers Tip-Off event — these games will go on during college basketball's annual feast week, where teams across the country go up against each other during the time of Thanksgiving. Freshman Caleb Wilson and the Tar Heels will be tested.
North Carolina pushed forward without its senior leader Seth Trimble, who is out for some time with an injury on his non-shooting arm. However, despite the bad in the situation, head coach Hubert Davis and the staff will get to see who steps up in Trimble's absence — beyond Luka Bogavac, who is now a starter. What can Jonathan Powell do? Derek Dixon? Can perhaps Isaiah Denis play more?
Both the Bonnies and the Spartans are undefeated (Michigan State has two games before playing UNC on November 27, so this could change). St. Bonaventure, head coached by Mark Schmidt, are 5-0 with wins over Bradley, Cansisius, Siena, Youngstown St and Robert Morris.
On the other hand, Tom Izzo and MSU have wins over Colgate, then-ranked No. 14 Arkansas, San Jose State and No. 12 Kentucky. These two programs have proven so far to present challenges for opposing teams, and plan to do the same for North Carolina come next week. But these outings for UNC will test the likes of freshman Caleb Wilson, along with his frontcourt mate, Henri Veesaar.
What Can Davis and the Staff Learn About Their Roster?
By the end of next week, Davis and the staff will learn more about this team's grit and energy to start out games — will it be able to play a complete game, rather than just being active during the second half? Will the slow starts haunt the Tar Heels? Can they protect the basketball and have fewer turnovers? These are just some of the few questions ahead of time.
North Carolina has four days until its matchup with St. Bonaventure, then a quick turnaround leads the Tar Heels to facing Michigan State. The chance for UNC to walk away with two solid wins presents itself, but will it be able to execute?
The current starting lineup of Kyan Evans, Bogavac, Wilson, Jarin Stevenson and Veesaar will be battle tested and the depth of North Carolina will either show that its there or it's not.
