Numbers Don't Lie: A Statistical Breakdown of Seth Trimble
Seth Trimble is one of the most interesting figures on North Carolina’s basketball team right now.
For starters, he is one of a few players who remain from last year’s squad. The second reason why he is intriguing is that he is the next person to take on the mantle as the point guard of North Carolina. Because of these two aspects, he is seen as the leader of the team as he enters his senior year at North Carolina, something that is rare in modern-day college basketball.
- "I mean, in this era, to stay here for four years, I think, speaks a lot," Trimble said. "To enter the transfer portal and literally not be able to leave, I think, speaks a lot. I mean, this university means everything to me. I mean, I'm growing up a Carolina fan. My family has grown up a Carolina fan. I've had support for all these years."
- "And I've just been able to grow as a man, I mean, forget basketball," Trimble continued. "The young man I became here, the lessons I've learned, like all the experience I've been able to have, the connections I've built. I mean, you can't get all these things anywhere else. And it really just means a lot to me. I'm super thankful for it."
The most interesting thing about Trimble off the court, he owns a Ben and Jerry's on Franklin Street.
While his leadership skills have been praised before, as well as being a ice cream shop opener, we have not yet analyzed his statistics. As you may know, the numbers never lie.
The Numbers
In increased production last season, Trimble had a decent season. He averaged 11.6 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.3 assists and a team-high 1.4 steals per game.
He also shot nearly 43% from the field, 26.6% from three and 82.1% from the free throw line.
Averaging nearly 12 points per game is impressive, especially considering he had to share the backcourt with Elliot Cadeau, RJ Davis, and Ian Jackson. With all four players often on the court and primarily playing as point guards, Trimble's assist numbers were low. However, he has a chance to improve those numbers this season.
His rebounding numbers are quite ridiculous as Trimble averaged 5.0 rebounds, which was the second-highest average on UNC's team last year as a 6-foot-3 guard. He had a defensive rebound percentage of 14.5% in all games and 17.1% in ACC play, which was 14th among all players in the ACC according to KenPom.
Trimble, who has a knack for causing turnovers, had a 2.7 steal percentage and a 2.9% in ACC play, the 12th-highest percentage in the conference according to KenPom.
Biggest Improvements
One of the significant improvements was his increased caution with the basketball. In the 2023-24 season, he recorded a turnover percentage of 14.0 in all games and 14.5 in conference play. In the following season, he improved these numbers to a turnover percentage of 10.6 in all games and 9.0 in conference play, which was the fourth-best in the ACC.
In the 2024-25 season, Trimble improved his free throw percentage to 82.1%, a significant increase from the previous year's 66.7% across all games. His performance in ACC play was even lower, at 61.1% during the 2023-24 season.
It's impressive that these numbers were improved over the course of a year as he played 17.1 minutes per game in 2023-24 before that jumped up to 28.7 minutes per game the following year.
