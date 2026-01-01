Seth Trimble Provides Insight After UNC Beats Florida State

Beginning conference play, a win is all the North Carolina Tar Heels could ask for, and they accomplished that by defeating the Florida State Seminoles 79-66 on Tuesday night at the Dean E. Smith Center.

There were several factors that played a part in North Carolina winning their seventh consecutive game while improving to 13-1 on the season. One of those factors was Seth Trimble's ability to attack in transition and score at will.

The 6-foot-3, 200-pound guard recorded 20 points, seven rebounds, two assists, and four steals, while shooting 6-of-13 from the field and 8-of-11 from the free throw line.

While speaking with the media during his postgame press conference, Trimble explained how the team's fast start in the second half was the difference in the game.

Trimble's Thoughts

Dec 30, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis with guard Seth Trimble (7) and guard Derek Dixon (3) in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

"We played right in the second half. There are a lot of things we could have cleaned up," Trimble said. "Guys are tired, but they worked hard today. The offensive rebounds we gave up and not getting out to shooters in time, things like that. We got a lot to learn from today, it's hard to win games… it's tough. You have to get back in rhythm. But we all love basketball, and we all love to be out here."

Florida State's length and ability to suffocate the lane make it incredibly difficult to operate in the interior of the perimeter. Trimble discussed how the Tar Heels had to adapt to those challenges presented by the Seminoles.

"We had to adjust to [them packing it inside]. We had to kick it out," Trimble said. "It made it harder for straight line drives and whatnot. It made it harder for our bigs to get post catches, and it disrupted our offense a little bit."

Dec 30, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Florida State Seminoles guard Robert McCray V (6) with the ball as North Carolina Tar Heels guard Seth Trimble (7) defends in the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Defense has been North Carolina's bread and butter this season, and for the most part, the Tar Heels illustrated how dominant they can be on that end of the court. However, Trimble feels that the group could have been sharper.

"I think we did okay," Trimble said. "There were a lot of opportunities where we had a lot of great stops. We did things really well, and the offensive rebounds let up, or we fouled at the end, or it was out on us. I feel like we did a decent job, but we have to do a better job going into the rest of ACC play."

Dec 30, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Seth Trimble (7) shoots as Florida State Seminoles guard Lajae Jones (10) defends in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Despite playing with a surgically repaired left forearm, Trimble does not shy away from attacking the rim at full speed. He told reporters that he embraces that element of the game.

"I've always been someone who loves contact," Trimble said. "Never wanted to avoid it. I've always [looked for] contact because I know it puts me on the line. I shot 11 free throws today, and I really felt like I could have shot 15. It's what this team needs. It needs an enforcer, somebody who from the perimeter can get the ball into the paint and create plays from there. This is what this team needs, so I'm all for it."

