The Striking Similarities Between Coach Natrone Means and Demon June
UNC started its football season with a running back by committee solution — using multiple backs to see what clicks, in pursuit of gaining yards and moving the chains on the ground, opposed to in the air with quarterback Gio Lopez (or Max Johnson, as seen in the season opener).
Running back Natrone Means has been teaching and mentoring the likes of Caleb Hood, Benjamin Hall, Davion Gause, Charleston French and Demon June, who had a stellar performance against Richmond's defense last Saturday with 148 rushing yards.
Interestingly though, Means and June share a lot more in common than what people may think.
- “You know, I hadn't, to be honest, I hadn't really thought about it," Means said during the press conference on Thursday. "Our focus has been, you know, so much on just, you know, our next opponent, who our next opponent is, and what is it that we have to do to prepare and, go out and win these games."
- "But I think that, you know, now that you mentioned it, I think there are definitely some similarities. Obviously, both of us being from the state of North Carolina, having an opportunity to play early as freshmen, Juju actually played earlier than I did when I was a freshman."
- "So, you don't have to reach too far to, you know, make those comparisons," Means added. "But it's not where I'm at with it. It's really about how can I help him, you know, along with these other running backs that we have in the room, you know, be the best version of themselves daily in order to give us the best chance in the football games.”
UNC’s Running Back Room Is Led by a Frosh
June, who started at the bottom of the depth chart, has climbed his way toward the top, first taking snaps during the Charlotte contest and then starting in the backfield with Lopez while facing the Spiders. And after the two outings, he has looked like every part of the kind of player North Carolina needs at the running back position — fast, explosive, breaking tackles and elusive.
June will likely start again in UNC's first matchup with the UCF Knights on Saturday, September 20 — as UNC seeks its second road victory and its third overall on the season.
Please follow us on X when you click right here!
Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click right here!