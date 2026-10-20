Latest Updates Before UNC Basketball Hosts 5-Star Demarcus Henry
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As the North Carolina Tar Heels enter a season off two consecutive first-round exits in the NCAA Tournament, with Michael Malone taking over as head coach and 11 incoming players on the roster, the program's focus is predominantly on the 2026-27 college basketball campaign.
Meanwhile, the recruiting process never stops, and North Carolina will host ESPN's No. 2 overall prospect in the 2027 class, Demarcus Henry, on an official visit in Chapel Hill this weekend. Here's what Henry said earlier this offseason about the Tar Heels' pursuit. Additionally, we'll provide our analysis and opinion on what this visit means for North Carolina.
Henry's Thoughts
- “[Coach Michael Malone] is reaching out to me everyday,” Henry said. “It’s just a great feeling talking with them about how much they want me to come to their school. It just means a lot for a big time program like that just to reach out, you know, one of my dream schools growing up in Charlotte, North Carolina.”
- “Tradition is everything,” Henry said. “Just how they build players, develop players, how they push players to get better. How they help them reach their ultimate goal, which is the NBA. For everybody else it, [salary] means a lot, but right now I’m not really worried about that."
- "I’m worried about the development part of things - who is going to push me to be the best player I can be? That’s really what I’m going into in my recruiting process," Henry continued. "What culture fits me the best and can help me reach my goal?”
Why This Visit Is Significant
Obviously, when a program can bring in a top-three prospect in the building to meet and talk with coaches, it's a major deal. That said, the timing of this visit is also important. Henry has stated that he wants to make his final decision on Oct. 30, his birthday. The 5-star forward will visit Chapel Hill on Oct. 24, which is less than a week before his expected announcement.
This coaching staff has been steadfast and aggressive in its pursuit of top-flight recruits in next year's class. While the Tar Heels have yet to land any of their targets and appear to be edged out for others who have been rumored to sign elsewhere, their activity in this process has been notable.
It goes without saying that the 6-foot-7, 180-pound forward would be a substantial addition to North Carolina's 2027 roster. His versatility and ability to handle the ball, attack downhill, and score in a variety of ways stand out. We've already seen the Tar Heels miss out on a North Carolina native, with Jordan Page committing to UConn. Will they allow another player close to campus to sign elsewhere? If Henry signs with North Carolina, it could jumpstart the program's 2027 recruiting class.
Logan Lazarczyk is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Kansas City, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies with an emphasis in Journalism. Logan joined our team with extensive experience, having previously written and worked for media entities such as USA Today and Union Broadcasting.