Latest Updates Before UNC Basketball Hosts 5-Star Demarcus Henry

As the North Carolina Tar Heels enter a season off two consecutive first-round exits in the NCAA Tournament, with Michael Malone taking over as head coach and 11 incoming players on the roster, the program's focus is predominantly on the 2026-27 college basketball campaign.

Meanwhile, the recruiting process never stops, and North Carolina will host ESPN's No. 2 overall prospect in the 2027 class, Demarcus Henry, on an official visit in Chapel Hill this weekend. Here's what Henry said earlier this offseason about the Tar Heels' pursuit. Additionally, we'll provide our analysis and opinion on what this visit means for North Carolina .

Henry's Thoughts

Jan 2, 2026; Mesa, AZ, USA; Arizona Compass Prep forward DeMarcus Henry (15) against Spire Institute (OH) during the HoopHall West Tournament at Skyline High School. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“[Coach Michael Malone] is reaching out to me everyday,” Henry said. “It’s just a great feeling talking with them about how much they want me to come to their school. It just means a lot for a big time program like that just to reach out, you know, one of my dream schools growing up in Charlotte, North Carolina.”

“Tradition is everything,” Henry said. “Just how they build players, develop players, how they push players to get better. How they help them reach their ultimate goal, which is the NBA. For everybody else it, [salary] means a lot, but right now I’m not really worried about that."

Oct 18, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Michael Malone instructs his team against the Indiana Hoosiers during the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I’m worried about the development part of things - who is going to push me to be the best player I can be? That’s really what I’m going into in my recruiting process," Henry continued. "What culture fits me the best and can help me reach my goal?”

Why This Visit Is Significant

Oct 18, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana Hoosiers head coach Darian DeVries shakes hands with North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Michael Malone after the game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Obviously, when a program can bring in a top-three prospect in the building to meet and talk with coaches, it's a major deal. That said, the timing of this visit is also important. Henry has stated that he wants to make his final decision on Oct. 30, his birthday. The 5-star forward will visit Chapel Hill on Oct. 24, which is less than a week before his expected announcement.

This coaching staff has been steadfast and aggressive in its pursuit of top-flight recruits in next year's class. While the Tar Heels have yet to land any of their targets and appear to be edged out for others who have been rumored to sign elsewhere, their activity in this process has been notable.

Mar 27, 2024; Los Angeles, CA, USA; The North Carolina Tar Heels logo on the video board during practice prior to NCAA Tournament at West Regional at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

It goes without saying that the 6-foot-7, 180-pound forward would be a substantial addition to North Carolina's 2027 roster. His versatility and ability to handle the ball, attack downhill, and score in a variety of ways stand out. We've already seen the Tar Heels miss out on a North Carolina native, with Jordan Page committing to UConn. Will they allow another player close to campus to sign elsewhere? If Henry signs with North Carolina, it could jumpstart the program's 2027 recruiting class.