3 Elite Recruits UNC Fans Shouldn't Expect in Chapel Hill

There has been a ton of buzz surrounding the top of the 2027 recruiting class, and the waves Carolina continues to make among the biggest names.

However, for many of the top prospects, it would be best for Carolina fans to restrain their excitement, as it looks like some are long shots to land in Chapel Hill.

Beckham Black

AB Elite Beckham Black (0) celebrates after scoring during the third day of the 2026 Nike EYBL Peach Jam at Riverview Park Activities Center in North Augusta, S.C., on Thursday, July 16, 2026. AB Elite defeated Brad Beal Elite 76-63. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Beckham Black has been heavily linked to North Carolina in recent months, but my advice to fellow Tar Heels fans is not to hold your breath. The rumors have been that Black and his prep school teammate and consensus top-five recruit CJ Rosser could come to UNC as a package deal. While I do think UNC and Michael Malone have a chance to land two elite recruits, this isn’t the pair I would bet on.

As it stands, CJ Rosser seems like a confident selection to be a Tar Heel, and fellow 5-star Demarcus Henry could be the commitment that is much more realistic for the Heels. Henry is due for a visit to Chapel Hill on Oct. 24 and has already stated that his birthday, October 30th, is his target commitment date.

With Henry gaining steam towards UNC, it all but closes the door on Black dressing in Carolina blue next season. There’s some bad blood between Black and Henry, and it would seemingly take a miracle to pair the two up at any school. If Henry does commit to North Carolina on his birthday, Heels fans can safely move on from the notion that Black would land in Chapel Hill.

Nasir Anderson

Prolific Prep Crew guard Nasir Anderson (1) goes for a lay up during the first quarter of a City of Palms Classic Signature Series game against the CIA-Bella Vista Bears at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers, Fla., on Friday, Dec. 19, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

You’ll see elite point guard recruit Nasir Anderson gain love from many Carolina fans, but I would be shocked to see him in Carolina blue next season. He’s no doubt one of the best players in the class, but it seems like there are other schools that hold a much larger lead than North Carolina.

Recruiting sites such as On3 may have Carolina in the lead, but I’m hearing that Providence, Tennessee, and Georgia could all have a better chance than the Heels. I feel like it would be safe to assume that Anderson in Chapel Hill remains a long shot for now.

Asa Montgomery

Though Asa Montgomery did entertain a visit to Chapel Hill, all indications point towards him teaming up with the school down the road. The Blue Devils must have made a great impression on Montgomery, because just about every source points in the same direction for the 6’7” small forward. According to 247Sports , he’s even landed four crystal ball predictions, all of which are to Duke.