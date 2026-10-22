Why UNC May Not Need Biggest Offer To Land Multiple 5-Stars

Michael Malone is making late moves in the 2027 class, in an attempt to land one of the best classes we’ve seen come to Chapel Hill in a long time.

In addition to locking in a visit on Oct. 24 from consensus top recruit Demarcus Henry, Malone and Co. have recently extended an offer to 4-star 7’4” center prospect Cherif Millogo. All that to say, Malone is attempting to make huge waves in the recruiting pool.

Different Approach to Recruiting

North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Michael Malone talks to North Carolina Tar Heels guard Terrence Brown (1) on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2026, during the first half of an exhibition game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

UNC has also been connected to elite recruit CJ Rosser for quite some time, and from what I’ve gathered, the connection seems very real.

The Tar Heels have two 5-star talents, both heavily looking at North Carolina, and a commitment from each of them would likely give Malone and the Tar Heels the best class in the country in his first cycle, a truly impressive feat. However, Malone’s success may come down to one thing: is Carolina’s brand big enough to close a financial gap?

As everything seems to boil down to, it’s all about the money these days. Both Rosser and Henry have major interest from other schools across the country with deep pockets, and the expectation is that while North Carolina could likely match, they usually aren’t the highest bidders when it comes to freshman recruiting. Instead, Carolina will likely rely on another model to draw in recruits: the brand.

Is the Brand Healthy Enough?

Oct 7, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; UNC Tar Heels head coach Michael Malone answers questions from the media during the ACC Tip-Off in Charlotte, NC. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Much like their rivals down the road in Durham, UNC may not have to offer as much as other schools, based simply on the fact that their brand is big enough to make up for the discrepancy between offers.

For a player like CJ Rosser, who grew up in Rocky Mount, North Carolina, the brand may be big enough to influence a commitment despite the potentially lower-value offer. Now, I’m not saying that money doesn’t matter, because it absolutely does, and North Carolina will have to reach deep for all elite prospects they intend to land.

Jan 3, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; A view of the North Carolina Tar Heels logo on the shorts of forward Caleb Wilson (8) during the second half against the SMU Mustangs at Moody Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Overall, the strength of a pitch from North Carolina comes from getting the opportunity to wear that Carolina blue and be a Tar Heel. At this time in college recruiting, there are a plethora of reasons a recruit may be swayed, and North Carolina has the advantage of a high-tier brand that sits atop college basketball’s history. The brand will likely never overcome a significant financial gap, but it’s certainly an advantage that UNC will likely use.