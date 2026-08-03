3 UNC Football Offensive Players Who Could Become All-ACC Honorees

Head coach Bill Belichick is looking to win his first bowl game as a college football head coach, entering his second year with the North Carolina Tar Heels. The program has been through a turbulent time over the last 18 months, but it looks back on those moments and focuses on the present: turning around a program that became an embarrassment.

The Tar Heels are hoping a resurgence leads to ample success for the offense under offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino, who will likely be one of the key reasons for the team's growth this season. If North Carolina finishes with an above-average offense, it could be because of players who could earn All-ACC status in December. Here are three players who could represent the school in the media.

Jul 17, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina head coach Bill Belichick with the media during interviews at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jordan Shipp, Wide Receiver

It makes too much sense to put Jordan Shipp here, who is maybe the best football player for the Tar Heels this season. He will be the favorite target for whichever quarterback starts each week (it might get that bad again). Shipp's ball skills, route-running prowess, and attention to detail make him a great candidate for a great season.

While an All-ACC honor places high expectations, Shipp is capable of being a 60-plus-catch, 1,100-yard, and 10-touchdown wideout who could become an intriguing NFL Draft prospect next offseason if the timing makes sense.

Sep 6, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels tight end Jake Johnson (19) and offensive lineman Aidan Banfield (68) double team Charlotte 49ers defensive lineman Zion Shockley (18) during the first half at Jerry Richardson Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Aidan Banfield, Left Guard

I can't begin to tell you how impressed I was watching Aidan Banfield's tape this summer. Despite missing most of the year with an injury, Banfield was playing at an all-conference level with stout run-blocking and heavy discipline in pass protection. You can tell the offense performed better overall with him on the field, and that could be the case again this season.

Banfield is one of the mainstays for North Carolina, with so much of his skill set helping him become an anchor in the middle of the Tar Heels' offensive line. Maintaining steady and stout play throughout the 2026 campaign could allow Banfield to seamlessly earn All-ACC honors.

Oct 31, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels running back Demon June (12) avoids a tackle by Syracuse Orange defensive back Braheem Long Jr. (0) to score a touchdown in the third quarter at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Demon June, Running Back

Under Petrino, we should expect a heavy, well-established dose of the run game. This means Demon June and Benjamin Hall could feast on downhill climb blocks, duo, trap, and wham concepts. However, June resides in fall camp as one of the top overall offensive players on the roster.

June is a physical runner who can make plays in space with power and impressive agility as a true sophomore. A great season allows UNC Football to play the type of football it wants while giving its projected starting running back the honors he deserves as an All-ACC rusher.

Dec 27, 2023; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels white helmet during pregame warm ups against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect