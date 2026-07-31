3 UNC Football Players About To Earn Themselves Bigger NIL Deals
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The North Carolina Tar Heels enter the 2026 season with drama and expectations once more, but there is a bigger focus on football than a year ago, with improvements on both sides of the ball and potential growth for the program as a whole.
Head coach Bill Belichick is navigating a sport with a seemingly uncontrollable NIL system that is being exploited left and right. That could spell trouble for some of his key starters with eligibility remaining—or it may turn out to be in favor of them with great years and a rise out of the program overall. With that in mind, here are three Tar Heels players who might be able to cash in on bigger NIL deals.
Jakob Weatherspoon, Safety
It might be premature to anoint a true freshman here, but Jakob Weatherspoon seems like a special player. His skill set is something North Carolina doesn't have anywhere else on its roster, and it needs impact defenders at all three levels to contribute to any improvements from the whole program. His range, ball skills, and athleticism stood out in high school and are expected to do so in fall camp.
With a standout freshman campaign, Weatherspoon will be highly touted by both UNC and other programs. He would deserve a big payday in Chapel Hill.
Jordan Shipp, Wide Receiver
One of the faces of the Tar Heels program this fall, Jordan Shipp, is one of the better wide receivers in the ACC and could be a big-time playmaker if the quarterback position stabilizes. With over 600 yards receiving last year, Shipp's production is expected to rise, which could put him in a difficult position: declare for the NFL Draft, re-sign with North Carolina, or head elsewhere for a payday at a top program.
Either way, Shipp is going to get his money, and he is an easy candidate to receive a big NIL deal if the time comes.
Demon June, Running Back
This is a player who has a chance at a meteoric rise under offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino. The latter loves running the football, and his offenses churn out highly productive run games, including last season from a 2-10 Arkansas offense that included Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr.
June flashed moments of elite playmaking ability on the ground and is expected to be the Week 0 starter at running back for the Tar Heels. If he were to have a strong year, say, roughly 1,200 yards and eight rushing touchdowns, a bigger NIL deal is a no-brainer for the sophomore rusher.
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Jared Feinberg, a native of western North Carolina, has written about NFL football for nearly a decade. He has contributed to several national outlets and is now part of our On SI team as an NFL team reporter. Jared graduated from UNC Asheville with a bachelor's degree in mass communications and later pursued his master's degree at UNC Charlotte. You can follow Jared Feinberg on Twitter at @JRodNFLDraft