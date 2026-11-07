3 Key Tar Heels To Watch on Saturday Against UConn

Based on the circumstances, this is a must-win game for the North Carolina Tar Heels, whose postseason aspirations are suddenly in jeopardy after two consecutive losses.

North Carolina is 4-4 with four games remaining. It needs to win at least two games during this stretch to qualify for bowl eligibility. If the Tar Heels fail to do so, it would be two consecutive years without a bowl game appearance, and it would likely mean head coach Bill Belichick's tenure in Chapel Hill will come to an end. That said, here are three Tar Heels to keep tabs on in Saturday's matchup against the UConn Huskies.

Billy Edwards Jr.

Edwards Jr.'s level of play has been a storyline throughout the season. In the 38-35 loss to the Miami Hurricanes last week, the six-year quarterback completed 28-of-34 passes for 341 yards and four touchdowns. I'm not asking him to replicate that performance, but if he can sustain that momentum and play all four quarters competently, the Tar Heels have an outstanding chance to end their two-game skid.

Oct 31, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. (9) with the ball as Miami (FL) Hurricanes defensive lineman Marquise Lightfoot (8) and defensive lineman Ahmad Moten (99) defend in the fourth quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As this season has shown, this offense goes as far as Edwards Jr. takes it. When he delivers the ball on time, goes through his progressions cleanly, and does not air-mail throws, this unit can succeed at a high level. The problem is, the Wisconsin transfer has been wildly inconsistent. Hopefully, last week was a turning point for Edwards Jr. We'll find out on Saturday .

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Melkart Abou Jaoude

Ever since Abou Jaoude suffered a hand/wrist injury in the season opener, he's been ineffective as a pass rusher. The 2025 ACC sack leader has recorded one sack all season and has been ineffective against the run.

His injury has hindered his ability to make an impact along the defensive line. Abou Jaoude is the best player in the front seven, but if he's operating at less than 100 percent, it significantly lowers the defense's ceiling.

Trech Kekahuna

Oct 24, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver Trech Kekahuna (2) runs with the ball during the first half against Syracuse Orange at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Over the last three games, Kekahuna's involvement in the offense has steadily grown. While it's nothing worth writing home about, the former Wisconsin wideout has shown signs of life after a disastrous first four games of his Tar Heel tenure. In the last three games, the third-year receiver has compiled nine receptions for 132 yards and one touchdown.

As currently constructed, North Carolina's wide receiver corps is deprived, opening the door for Kekahuna to establish himself as a reliable pass-catching option for Edwards Jr. and this offense.