3 Storylines I'm Watching Most in UNC's Matchup Against UConn

Although the North Carolina Tar Heels fell to the Miami Hurricanes in Week 9, for a second consecutive loss, it was the most encouraging performance of the season for Bill Belichick's team.

Throughout the season, the Tar Heels have been wildly inconsistent, contributing to multiple defeats. That's especially true offensively, as North Carolina has experienced scoring droughts. That led to the losses against Clemson and Syracuse.

The Tar Heels head into a Week 10 road matchup against UConn, looking to avoid a third straight loss. With that in mind, here are the top storylines I'll be keeping tabs on in this matchup.

North Carolina Needs To Win

Oct 24, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick before the game against Syracuse Orange at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We alluded to this just a second ago, but it would be a third consecutive defeat if the Tar Heels fall to UConn on Saturday. Not only that, but they would fall below .500, raising the pressure in the final three weeks of the season. North Carolina enters this contest at 4-4 and needs to win at least two of the final four contests to qualify for bowl eligibility.

If the Tar Heels lose, it's justifiable to press the panic button, especially if you’re talking about Belichick's job security. The 74-year-old head coach entered this season on the hot seat following a 4-8 campaign. Another year without a bowl game appearance, and Belichick is likely not on the sidelines for the Tar Heels in 2027.

Billy Edwards Jr's Performance

A major reason for the team's most impressive outing of the season was Edwards Jr.'s ability to keep the Tar Heels within striking distance of the No. 1-ranked team. I've scrutinized the Wisconsin transfer throughout the season and was very pessimistic about his chances of playing at a high level on Halloween night.

Oct 31, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. (9) passes the ball in the second quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's safe to say Edwards Jr. proved me wrong, completing 28 of 34 passes for 341 yards and four touchdowns in the 38-35 loss. The veteran signal caller shouldn't need to perform at that level to beat UConn, but he must play consistently through all four quarters.

Level of Impact From the Pass Rush

If there’s one thing the Tar Heels could hang their hat on this season, it's the defensive line generating consistent pressure on the quarterback. Unfortunately, that hasn't been the case, as North Carolina has totaled 15 sacks in eight games. Retaining Melkart Abou Jaoude, adding Jaylen Harvey, and Xavier Lewis' emergence should all culminate in an elite pass rush.

However, Abou Jaoude suffered a hand injury in the season opener, which has clearly hampered his impact on the game. If the veteran edge rusher isn’t playing at 100 percent, it derails the entire defensive line's ability to create pressure on the opposing quarterback. That's been evident over the last four weeks, with North Carolina producing five sacks during that span. The lack of sacks has contributed to the defense's struggles to stop the run.