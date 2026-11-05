Where UNC Football Has Shown Growth Over First Eight Games

The North Carolina Tar Heels have had an up-and-down season through their first eight games, culminating in a 4-4 record.

However, head coach Bill Belichick has seen his team improve in several areas . While appearing on "Coach's Corner with Bill Belichick", hosted by Jones Angell, the 74-year-old head coach detailed what he's seen in recent weeks that signifies the team is moving in the right direction.

Belichick's Thoughts

"Yeah, we've been more consistent at times in the red area," Belichick said. "Offensively, generally speaking...not penalty-free, but minimal penalties. And our ball security, offensively, for the most part has been better. Not perfect, but better. Defensively, I'd say again our tackling has gotten better, not perfect, but better."

Oct 24, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick before the game against Syracuse Orange at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Billy's the same guy every day. Same guy every day," Belichick said. "[He's] really consistent, focused, ready to do his job. It doesn't change from a touchdown pass to an interception. He's the same guy every day, and I really respect that about him. I think that helps keep him on an even keel. If he has a good play, he's on to make another one. If he has a bad play, he doesn't carry it with him. He goes on to the next one, and I think that's a good quality."

Overall Takeaways

For the most part, the Tar Heels have been one of the most disciplined teams in the country this season, averaging 4.25 penalties and 32.4 penalty yards per game. That hasn't been the reason for North Carolina's shortcomings. North Carolina's struggles have been inconsistency, especially offensively, with quarterback play being a major problem for substantial periods in games.

That said, Billy Edwards Jr. had his best performance of the season in last week's loss against the Miami Hurricanes . The veteran quarterback completed 28 of 34 passes for 341 yards and four touchdowns.

Oct 31, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. (9) passes the ball in the second quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Edwards Jr.'s problem all season has been his inability to play at a competent level through all four quarters. The Wisconsin transfer has typically been sharp in the first quarter, specifically on the opening drive. In the ensuing three quarters, Edwards Jr. has been dreadful.

That narrative wasn't on display against Miami. Edwards Jr. was confident, poised, decisive, and potent. He rose to the occasion and went score for score with Darian Mensah, who has established himself as one of the best quarterback prospects in the 2027 NFL Draft. Expecting Edwards Jr. to replicate a stat line remotely close to Week 9 is unfair. However, the sixth-year signal-caller needs to play at a competent level against UConn.