3 Most Pivotal Players on UNC’s Basketball Roster

The North Carolina Tar Heels basketball program is entering a pivotal 2026-27 season, with several moving parts on the coaching staff and roster.

Throughout the offseason, North Carolina has made additions to the roster, sprinkling in reinforcements after the original transfer portal window activity concluded. The Tar Heels' brass has constructed a compelling team, and we already know the main pieces assembled. However, here are a few players who will be pivotal to the team's success.

Sayon Keita

Mar 27, 2024; Los Angeles, CA, USA; The North Carolina Tar Heels logo on the video board during practice prior to NCAA Tournament at West Regional at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Last week, the Tennessee Court of Appeals ruled South Dakota transfer center Cameron Fens ineligible for the upcoming season, as he was seeking a fifth year. While the ruling could be theoretically reversed, the Tar Heels need to prepare for Fens not to be part of the equation in Chapel Hill.

North Carolina must revert to their initial options of Keita, Alexandros Samodurov, and Cade Bennerman as the potential answer at starting center. I know Keita just arrived in Chapel Hill last month, but the former Barcelona big man could be forced into the starting lineup with the latest developments. With Fens, for the time being, not a member of this team, Keita's defensive prowess will be amplified.

Maximo Adams

Serra's Maximo Adams (25) looks to coaches as he runs down the court during the first quarter of their first-round CIF-SS playoff game at Indio High School in Indio, Calif., Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Every team needs that X-Factor off the bench who can turn the tide on both ends of the floor. The 6-foot-7, 205-pound forward is a versatile offensive threat and has the stature to hold his own defensively.

Before Matt Able arrived in the transfer portal, the 5-star freshman was projected to be a starter. Adams will likely operate off the bench, which could benefit both the player and the team. If Adams can average double digits off the bench, the Tar Heels' offense will be that much better. I have high hopes for Adams' impact this upcoming season.

Neoklis Avdalas

Feb 21, 2026; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies guard Neoklis Avdalas (17) points to the fans after dunking the ball against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons during the second half at Cassell Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bishop-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This may seem obvious, as the Virginia Tech transfer is undoubtedly a starter for head coach Michael Malone . However, because Avdalas can operate at point guard at 6-foot-9, the Tar Heels' offense's ceiling rises astronomically.

Avdalas' scoring efficiency will be a monumental factor in the Tar Heels' success. In 2025, the Greek guard shot 38.6 percent from the field and 31.4 percent from three-point range. Obviously, those outputs are subpar, but in Malone's system, Avdalas could be the main beneficiary of playing under the longtime NBA head coach. The skill set is indisputable, but the potential is untapped, as Avdalas was surrounded by underwhelming talent at Virginia Tech.