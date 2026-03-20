3 Players That UNC Should Target in Transfer Portal

March was short-lived for the Tar Heels. After what can only be described as a devastating collapse, North Carolina falls short to VCU and fails to advance to the second round.

With their tournament run ending so soon, it means the offseason begins that much sooner for Carolina . With that being said, the roster is bound to change, and transfer portal pushes are just around the corner.

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Seth Trimble (7) reacts after losing to the VCU Rams in overtime of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

With Seth Trimble graduating, and Caleb Wilson and Henri Veesaar set to likely head to the NBA, it’s safe to say the Tar Heels will have a new look next season. Certain players inside the transfer portal (and some who have yet to possibly enter), should be the focus for Carolina’s coaching staff with the goal of getting them to Chapel Hill.

Belmont Guard Tyler Lundblade

Belmont guard Tyler Lundblade (8) lays the ball up for a basket past MTSU guard Justin Bufford (4) during an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn. | Mark Zaleski / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Lundblade is one of the top recruits in the transfer portal following his stellar season at Belmont. In the 2025-26 season, Lundblade averaged 15.6 points on 43% shooting percentage and was a threat from behind the arc all year for the Bruins.

He averaged a solid 40.6% from three and could be a major asset for Carolina in that department. This season, Carolina was not particularly lethal from deep, only having one player average over 40% from three, that being center Henri Veesaar.

Mar 8, 2025; St. Louis, MO, Drake Bulldogs guard Isaiah Jackson (4) pulls a rebound away from Belmont Bruins guard Tyler Lundblade (8) during the first half at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

Lundblade would also fit right in with the projected roster. With Dylan Mingo and Maximo Adams projected to fill in the starting point guard and power forward, and Derek Dixon expected to return, Lundblade fills in nicely in the starting rotation.

Providence Guard/Forward Stefan Vaaks

Mar 11, 2026; New York, NY, USA; Providence Friars guard Stefan Vaaks (7) watches his three point shot against Butler Bulldogs guard Finley Bizjack (11) during the first half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Surprise, the number one player currently in the portal should indeed be a major target for the Tar Heels. The 6-foot-7 Vaaks was electric for Providence, averaging 15.2 points and 3.2 assists per game as a freshman this season. As mentioned before, Carolina could use some shooters, and Vaaks certainly fits that profile.

Another noteworthy fact about Vaaks is that he, like Henri Veesaar, is also from Estonia. Maybe that connection can end up being effective in bringing in one of the best players in the portal. That connection may also be influential in determining Veesaar’s departure from Chapel Hill for the NBA, depending on where his draft stock sits at the time.

Belmont Forward Drew Scharnowski

Belmont's Drew Scharnowski (11) blocks a shot by Bradley's Jaquan Johnson in the second half of their college basketball game Monday, Feb. 9, 2026 at Carver Arena in Peoria. Johnson was fouled before the block. The Braves defeated the Bruins 95-84. | MATT DAYHOFF/JOURNAL STAR / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Depending on the departure of Veesaar , the Tar Heels will need to add some size to the roster in the portal if Veesaar does indeed hit the NBA draft. This size could come in the form of Tyler Lundblade’s teammate, Drew Scharnowski.

Scharnowski is a 6-foot-9 power forward who recently entered his name into the transfer portal along with his teammate. The Tar Heels could pair this duo up once again, all while gaining size and chemistry. While at Belmont, Scharnowski averaged 10.7 points along with 6.0 rebounds, propelling Belmont to an impressive 26-6 record.

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) bites his jersey against the VCU Rams in the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

While not as tall as Veesaar and potentially not the answer to exactly fill his shoes, Scharnowski is undoubtedly the best big man currently in the transfer portal. This makes him an easy early target for Hubert Davis and the Carolina coaching staff.

With the offseason unfortunately underway for Carolina, it would be wise for them to get a head start on the recruitment side of the job to hopefully avoid another first round exit in 2027.