What UNC Needs From Its Three Returners Next Season

After the chaos that this offseason has brought for the Tar Heels, the makeup of the team next season will look nearly indistinguishable from last year’s team.

Outside of the flurry of transfers Carolina has brought in, there are only three returning faces from last season's team. Isaiah Denis, Jarin Stevenson, and Jaydon Young are among the only returning players, with two of the three having starting experience from the prior season.

Jaydon Young

Feb 2, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Jaydon Young (4) on the free throw line in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

While Young does technically have some starting experience, his usage was very limited last season, averaging just over seven minutes per game. Last season, coach Hubert Davis instituted an interesting approach for Young: he went on a four-game stretch in which he saw the court as a starter but was almost instantly subbed out.

That likely will not be the case this season. It’s speculated that transfers Neoklis Avdalas, Terrence Brown, and Matt Able will fill in the first three spots in the starting lineup, leaving Young to potentially get some minutes off the bench as a rotational depth piece in the backcourt. I would expect his usage this season to go up slightly, but not by a considerable amount.

Isaiah Denis

Jan 17, 2026; Berkeley, California, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Isaiah Denis (5) before the game against the California Golden Bears at Haas Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Isaiah Denis is an interesting case. He appeared in only 10 games last season and averaged just over three minutes per game. However, as a former 4-star recruit, Denis has shown some flashes of great potential.

As previously mentioned, with the number of guard transfers Carolina received, it will be difficult for Denis to work his way into the starting lineup, but he should serve as an important rotational piece, and his usage should increase considerably compared to last season.

Dec 22, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Isaiah Denis (5) celebrates during the second half against the East Carolina Pirates at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

I would expect Denis to potentially be the first or second player off the bench, and I believe he has the talent to warrant that position. If he can avoid injuries and continue to improve, he can get some meaningful minutes this season for Carolina.

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Jarin Stevenson (15) goes to the basket against VCU Rams forward Michael Belle (8) in the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Jarin Stevenson

The returnee who will play the most important role next season is by far Jarin Stevenson. In a department that is lacking, Stevenson now leads the frontcourt and will serve a very important role for North Carolina this season.

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Jarin Stevenson (15) celebrates after a play against the VCU Rams in the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Coach Michael Malone and his staff are still searching for a true center to pair with Stevenson in the frontcourt, and landing one would alleviate some pressure from Stevenson and give him a partner to depend on.

Stevenson will need to be a voice in the locker room and a leader for this team this season. He will be the most experienced and will play a major role, crucial to the team’s overall success next season.