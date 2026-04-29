What UNC Needs From Its Three Returners Next Season
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After the chaos that this offseason has brought for the Tar Heels, the makeup of the team next season will look nearly indistinguishable from last year’s team.
Outside of the flurry of transfers Carolina has brought in, there are only three returning faces from last season's team. Isaiah Denis, Jarin Stevenson, and Jaydon Young are among the only returning players, with two of the three having starting experience from the prior season.
Jaydon Young
While Young does technically have some starting experience, his usage was very limited last season, averaging just over seven minutes per game. Last season, coach Hubert Davis instituted an interesting approach for Young: he went on a four-game stretch in which he saw the court as a starter but was almost instantly subbed out.
That likely will not be the case this season. It’s speculated that transfers Neoklis Avdalas, Terrence Brown, and Matt Able will fill in the first three spots in the starting lineup, leaving Young to potentially get some minutes off the bench as a rotational depth piece in the backcourt. I would expect his usage this season to go up slightly, but not by a considerable amount.
Isaiah Denis
Isaiah Denis is an interesting case. He appeared in only 10 games last season and averaged just over three minutes per game. However, as a former 4-star recruit, Denis has shown some flashes of great potential.
As previously mentioned, with the number of guard transfers Carolina received, it will be difficult for Denis to work his way into the starting lineup, but he should serve as an important rotational piece, and his usage should increase considerably compared to last season.
I would expect Denis to potentially be the first or second player off the bench, and I believe he has the talent to warrant that position. If he can avoid injuries and continue to improve, he can get some meaningful minutes this season for Carolina.
Jarin Stevenson
The returnee who will play the most important role next season is by far Jarin Stevenson. In a department that is lacking, Stevenson now leads the frontcourt and will serve a very important role for North Carolina this season.
Coach Michael Malone and his staff are still searching for a true center to pair with Stevenson in the frontcourt, and landing one would alleviate some pressure from Stevenson and give him a partner to depend on.
Stevenson will need to be a voice in the locker room and a leader for this team this season. He will be the most experienced and will play a major role, crucial to the team’s overall success next season.
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Kade Nix is a sports writer covering North Carolina on SI. He specializes in college basketball, college football, and the NFL. In 2021, he founded Kade’s Draft Room, a sports website that ran until 2025, and has an extensive background writing for multiple channels and sports websites. In addition to his writing experience, Kade has hands-on sports scouting experience, including time as a Texas area scout for the Hula Bowl, giving him a unique perspective on player evaluation and the college sports landscape.