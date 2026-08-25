3 UNC Players Who Might've Landed Starting Jobs This Offseason
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This offseason has been extremely important for the North Carolina Tar Heels football program for a multitude of reasons.
Obviously, head coach Bill Belichick enters this upcoming season on the hot seat after the Tar Heels compiled a 4-8 record in 2025. The sense of urgency has been extremely high in Chapel Hill, as evidenced by the number of changes on the coaching staff and roster. With that in mind, here are three players who have earned starting roles after training camp.
Billy Edwards Jr.
Of all the players on this list, Edwards Jr. is the only one who has officially been named a starter, so his inclusion here is quite obvious. Nevertheless, the Wisconsin transfer beat out Miles O'Neill for the QB1 spot. While some may still be unconvinced, like myself, Edwards Jr. will open the season as the Tar Heels' starting quarterback.
It does appear the key factor in this decision is Edwards Jr.'s experience. The veteran quarterback is entering his sixth season in college football. Injuries and poor performance have been major reasons for his inability to stay in one spot. Regardless, whatever you think of Edwards Jr., he took advantage of the offseason and prevailed in the quarterback competition.
Mason Humphrey
As an incoming senior transfer from Lehigh, there was certainly no guarantee that Humphrey would carve out a significant role for himself. However, that's exactly what the 6-foot-4, 210-pound wide receiver did this offseason. That was apparent in training camp when Humphrey made several impressive plays in team drills and caught offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino's attention.
North Carolina lacked a vertical threat last season, and Humphrey will fulfill that role. The former Lehigh receiver averaged 18.6 yards per catch in 2025 and should carry over in a more advanced offensive scheme. Humphrey should be the clear WR2 for the Tar Heels this season, as established during training camp.
Shaq McRoy
McRoy is another incoming transfer who was not guaranteed a starting position, and while that hasn't been confirmed yet, the former Arkansas offensive tackle has given himself a legitimate shot at the starting right tackle spot.
Belichick highlighted McRoy's steady improvement throughout the offseason, and that consistency is what North Carolina needs on this offensive line. We will see how McRoy's development translates on the field, but I'm relatively confident that he will be a starter on this offensive line against TCU this weekend.
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Logan Lazarczyk is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Kansas City, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies with an emphasis in Journalism. Logan joined our team with extensive experience, having previously written and worked for media entities such as USA Today and Union Broadcasting.