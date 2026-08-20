Why North Carolina’s Quarterback Debate Is Far From Over

This week was a big step for the North Carolina football team as they named their starting quarterback for the opening games against the TCU Horned Frogs in Dublin, Ireland.

Former Maryland and Wisconsin quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. was named the Tar Heels' starting quarterback after a three-way battle came down to the veteran signal-caller and former Texas A&M backup Miles O'Neill. It gives North Carolina some clarity for the offense ahead of a must-win season for the program.

UNC Football's QB Debate Could Rage on All Season

UNC football quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. (9) could be the Tar Heels' starting quarterback in the 2026 season. Edwards was still wearing a brace on his left knee during the Tar Heels' spring practices. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

While it may be a relief for head coach Bill Belichick and offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino to have their starter in place, the debate is far from over.

One of the big reasons why Edwards was named the starter for the Tar Heels was his experience as a starter in the Big Ten and past production, though it is nothing to write home about. If Edwards did win the job despite this, there is a chance he showed enough against UNC's impressive defense to impress Petrino, Belichick, and quarterbacks coach Matt Lombardi.

Freshman quarterback Travis Burgess is among the players competing to be a starter for Bill Belichick in the coach's second season with UNC football. There are several key position battles for the Tar Heels. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

However, that job is not secured. The fact that O'Neill made a run for the spot gives me an idea that we'll be seeing him start at some point this season, which may open up the vertical passing game thanks to his big arm and size. He offers enough mobility to make plays out of structure.

There is also the possibility of Travis Burgess playing this season, as the true freshman offers a high ceiling with his athleticism, arm talent, and progress made during the summer and fall camps as he rebounds from an injury last fall.

Jul 17, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina head coach Bill Belichick talks with the media during interviews at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Failure To Attack QB Need With Top Talent Could Hurt UNC

This was always one of my biggest gripes with Belichick from the portal: he didn't attack the position with a top target in college football's free agency. Failing to keep a long-term piece in Bryce Baker hurt Belichick and likely forced him to pivot. If anything, having this situation at QB is easily the worst on the roster.

Sep 13, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Bryce Baker (2) passes before the game at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Everywhere else on offense has improved, while the defense adds another year of experience with the chance to take another step toward being a top-25 unit in the country.

If Edwards struggles early on, it puts pressure on Belichick immediately to start O'Neill, even if the team is playing better in most facets. If that doesn't work, going to the freshman in Burgess wouldn't be the worst idea, especially with a Petrino offense that will want to center its play style around running the football.