3 Storylines I'm Watching Most in UNC's Matchup Against Miami

The North Carolina Tar Heels face a daunting matchup against the Miami Hurricanes on Saturday night.

It feels like a must-win game for the Tar Heels, who are in an impossible spot; the Hurricanes are the No. 1-ranked team in the country, and Darian Mensah is establishing himself as one of the best quarterbacks in college football.

Failing to hold on and defeat Syracuse last week in a favorable matchup could prove costly for North Carolina, especially with Miami awaiting Bill Belichick's team in Week 9. With that in mind, here are three storylines I'm keeping tabs on as this game progresses.

Will Billy Edwards Jr. Ignite the Doubt Around His Job Status?

Oct 24, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. (9) reviews plays during the second quarter against Syracuse Orange at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Two of North Carolina's three losses this season fall solely on Edwards Jr.'s shoulders, including last week's defeat. Like most games, the veteran quarterback started hot. In Week 8, Edwards Jr. completed his first 11 passes for 98 yards and one touchdown. However, per usual, his production, efficiency, and overall play steadily dwindled as the game wore on.

For the second consecutive week, the Tar Heels squandered a double-digit lead. While they went unscathed against Duke, the Wisconsin transfer quarterback's inept performance in the final three quarters was a major factor in North Carolina's loss. If Edwards Jr. struggles and North Carolina loses, which feels inevitable, his starting status could be in question heading into Week 10.

Can North Carolina's Defense Slow Down Darian Mensah?

As mentioned, Mensah has emerged as one of the elite quarterbacks this season after transferring from Duke, and has shot up NFL draft boards in recent weeks. Through seven games, the 6-foot-3, 218-pound signal caller has accumulated 2,151 passing yards, 22 touchdowns, and one interception while completing 81.4 percent of his passes. That astronomically high completion percentage isn't misleading either, as he's averaging 10.5 yards per pass.

Oct 24, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Malachi Toney (1) celebrates with quarterback Darian Mensah (10) after scoring a touchdown against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Tar Heels' defense has struggled against the run this season, but due to injuries in the secondary, this unit has been susceptible to allowing big plays. Unfortunately, that's what Mensah and Miami's offense prey on.

How Bill Belichick Will Attempt To Marginalize Malachi Toney

Throughout Belichick's tenure as the New England Patriots' head coach, his game plan to stop opposing teams’ top pass-catching option was to double-team that player. I'm assuming Belichick uses the same approach on Saturday night.

Besides Jeremiah Smith, Toney has been the second-best wide receiver in the country, compiling 66 receptions for 952 yards and 11 touchdowns through seven games. It goes without saying that the Tar Heels' secondary will have its hands full containing the 5-foot-11, 188-pound wideout.