Kentucky Derby 2026: Bill Belichick and the Best-Dressed Celebrities at Churchill Downs
The 2026 Kentucky Derby is underway, which means the horses are raring to go at the starting gate—and celebrities are out mingling in their finest spring-inspired threads at Churchill Downs.
Long established as a high-society affair showcasing the most elegant and extravagant styles of the era, the Kentucky Derby is entering its 152nd year, and with the new season comes fresh fits. The big hats. The vibrant pastels. The ruffled dresses and dapper suits. As spectators gather to watch the most exciting two minutes in sports at the race track, let’s take a look at the best-dressed celebrities and athletes attending the Kentucky’s most prestigious horse racing event.
Among the sports celebrities walking around Louisville, North Carolina coach Bill Belichick was seen with his girlfriend Jordon Hudson. Hudson posted a photo of the two of them holding hands while walking on the dirt track at the Kentucky Oaks race, the sister event to the Derby. “Not the first time we’ve trudged through the mud together,” she wrote in the caption.
Belichick was wearing a black suit while Hudson sported a black dress.
Later, Belichick and Hudson walked the red carpet at the Derby, and they changed into more straightforward formal wear: a black suit and black dress, respectively.
Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart strutted across the red carpet, too. He attended the Derby with his girlfriend Marissa Ayers, and he was decked out in a white striped suit complete with a white fedora. Real NYC mobster vibes:
Patriots legend Rob Gronkowski made an appearance in a more subdued suit: a dark blue blazer and light chinos. He was showing off some cash in the inside of his jacket, being the high roller he is:
Here was CBS analyst Nate Burleson’s bold look on the red carpet—it’s one of the more modern Derby-inspired fits out there. Burleson chose to go down the polarizing short suit route, wearing a mint green-striped blazer with rose details paired with matching shorts.
Spurs legend Avery Johnson threw together a blue suit on top of a light blue dress shirt, and he spoke a bit about San Antonio’s ongoing run in the NBA playoffs. Victor Wembanyama and co. rolled over the Trail Blazers in the first round and will face off against the Timberwolves next.
NFL free agent Von Miller was also at Churchill Downs rocking a classy blue plaid suit and a matching hat:
WNBA icon Sue Bird looked stunning in her fresh white fit, picking a neutral palette that truly goes with everything. Bird and her former partner, USWNT legend Megan Rapinoe, recently broke up after nearly a decade together.
Former NBA center Joakim Noah was probably the only one at the Derby who wore a leather jacket. On top of an NBA hoodie. We think it works? But members of the fashion police would probably stick up their noses at this fit:
As for some celebrity fashion outside of the sports world, Neil Patrick Harris looked very dapper standing alongside his husband David Burtka:
And here’s a video of some of the most over-the-top hats at the Kentucky Derby, because it’s not a Derby without the iconic headwear:
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Kristen Wong is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. She has been a sports journalist since 2020 and has a bachelor’s in English and linguistics from Columbia University. Before joining SI in November 2023, Wong covered four NFL teams as an associate editor with the FanSided NFL network and worked as a staff writer for the brand’s flagship site. She is a lifelong Liverpool fan who enjoys solving crossword puzzles and hanging out at her neighborhood dive bar in NYC.