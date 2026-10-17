6 Winners, 2 Losers From UNC Claiming Victory Bell

It's been three years since the North Carolina Tar Heels walked away with the Victory Bell.

That drought e on Saturday, as the Tar Heels defeated the Duke Blue Devils 24-20 , improving their record to 4-2 ahead of a matchup against Syracuse in Week 8. With that in mind, here are North Carolina's winners and losers from the team's victory over Duke.

Winners

Bill Belichick

Oct 10, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick looks on from the sidelines against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the third quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This win was monumental for the 74-year-old head coach. Not only did he win his first victory belt, but now the Tar Heels are two wins away from bowl eligibility.

Billy Edwards Jr.

Oct 17, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarter back Billy Edwards Jr. (9) looks to pass against Duke Blue Devils defensive tackle Owen Wafle (91) during the first quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Edwards Jr. was much more effective in the first half, completing 9-of-14 passes for 106 yards and one touchdown. In the second half, the six-year quarterback completed 6-of-11 passes for 85 yards. The lack of production and volume in the final two quarters was correlated with the defense's inability to get off the field. Overall, Edwards Jr. was confident and decisive, and aggressively climbed the pocket multiple times to create explosive plays.

The offense went through a major lull. After manufacturing 17 points in the first quarter, the Tar Heels didn't score again until 1:53 remaining. However, that final touchdown proved to be the game-winner. On the final drive, despite operating with an injured shoulder, Edwards Jr. was surgical, leading North Carolina on an eight-play, 78-yard drive.

Jordan Shipp

Oct 17, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver Jordan Shipp (1) runs the ball against the Duke Blue Devils during the first quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It took five games, but Shipp finally recorded his first receiving touchdown of the season. Additionally, the junior wideout was dominant in this one, commanding a large target share, turning that into seven receptions 75 yards and the aforementioned touchdown.

Greg Smith III

Aug 29, 2026; Dublin, Co. Dublin, IRL; North Carolina Tar Heels defensive back Greg Smith (1) and defensive back Kaleb Cost (2) celebrate stopping a drive by the TCU Horned Frogs in the second half at Aviva Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Laszlo Geczo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

North Carolina's secondary was short-handed , with several starters out. Smith III was dominant throughout the game, compiling 10 total tackles (5 solo) and two passes defended. Duke's passing attack was largely marginalized, and the veteran defensive back was a major reason why.

Demon June

Oct 17, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels running back Demon June (0) is tackled by Duke Blue Devils saftey Andrew Pellicciotta (35) during the first quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Benjamin Hall sustaining an injury and not returning, June and Jaylen McGill split the backfield work. June was the one who capitalized, taking 13 carries for 49 yards and one touchdown. If Hall misses time, expect these two running backs to divvy up the opportunities evenly.

Jaylen McGill

Oct 17, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils saftey Patrick Smith-Young (2) tackles North Carolina Tar Heels running back Jaylen McGill (27) during the first quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It was trending towards a nightmarish outing by McGill, who was non-existent in the first three quarters. His biggest play of the game up to that point was a fumble that cost North Carolina points. However, on the final drive, the sophomore running back took three carries for 44 yards and the game-winning touchdown. McGill finished the game with 12 carries for 75 yards and one touchdown.

Losers

Benjamin Hall

University of North Carolina running back Benjamin Hall (7) runs during the first quarter at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, S.C. Saturday, September 19, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

This was a great opportunity for the sophomore running back to bounce back after two disappointing weeks. Unfortunately, Hall suffered a hamstring injury on the Tar Heels' opening drive and didn't return. He would finish the game with two carries for seven yards.

North Carolina's Pass Rush

Oct 17, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarter back Walker Eget (2) warms up during the first quarter against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Yes, Duke's offensive line entered this game with one allowed sack all season, but the defensive line was a non-factor on Saturday. Despite having the normal cast of characters, the Tar Heels failed to sack Walker Eget once.