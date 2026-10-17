Tar Heel Nation Erupts As Victory Bell Returns to Chapel Hill
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The North Carolina Tar Heels and Duke Blue Devils squared off in a pivotal matchup, with both teams vying for positive momentum heading into the second half of the season.
Here's how Tar Heel nation and fans around college football reacted to North Carolina's performance in a hostile environment.
Blocked Punt Turns Into Points
North Carolina's first drive was productive, leading to a field goal. The Tar Heels' defense then forced a quick three-and-out and blocked the ensuing punt, setting up the offense at Duke's 11-yard line. On third down, Billy Edwards Jr. stepped up in the pocket, firing a pass to Jordan Shipp, who made a toe-tapping grab for a touchdown. Edwards Jr. made it much more difficult than it had to be. Shipp finally has his first touchdown reception of the season. The Tar Heels jumped out to a quick 10-0 lead.
Jordan Shipp Dominating Early
Mr. North Carolina was imposing his will in this game, accumulating four receptions for 41 yards in the first quarter. Every time the Tar Heels needed a third-down conversion or to stay ahead of the chains, Edwards Jr. would lock onto Shipp.
Blowout Brewing?
Despite a holding call that pushed North Carolina back to 2nd-and-19, Edwards Jr. continued his hot start, finding Jelani Thurman for a 14-yard gain. The quarterback would then scurry for a three-yard gain, setting up the Tar Heels with 4th-and-2 from inside the five-yard line. The offense quickly insisted on staying on the field. On the ensuing play, Demon June would break a tackle and coast into the end zone. North Carolina led 17-0.
Free Points For Duke
After making a fourth-down stand at the goal line, the Tar Heels' offense took over with the ball inside the five-yard line. On third down, Edwards Jr. located Shipp on the left sideline. As the junior wide receiver was fighting for extra yardage, he coughed up the ball, which was recovered by Andrew Pellicciotta and returned for a six-yard touchdown.
Crucial Stop on Opening Drive in Second Half
Duke chewed a little over eight minutes on its opening drive of the second half. Despite running 19 plays, the Blue Devils could only muster a field goal, which was a major victory, considering how physically imposing Duke was on that drive. North Carolina led 17-10 halfway through the third quarter.
Costly Turnover
North Carolina was driving with an opportunity to take a two-possession lead and was in position to go up 14 points. On first down from the Blue Devils' 11-yard line, running back Jaylen McGill fumbled, and Duke recovered, giving some life late in the third quarter.
Another Defensive Stand
At this point, North Carolina has a bend-but-don't-break defense. The Blue Devils dominated the time of possession in the second half, but were forced to settle for multiple field goals. The Tar Heels maintained a 17-13 lead with a little over eight minutes remaining.
Special Teams Blunder
An ugly second half for the Tar Heels got even worse, as backup punter Adam McCann-Gibbs botched the snap and was tackled for a 16-yard loss. Duke was set up in prime real estate to steal the lead late.
Blown 17-Point Lead
The Tar Heels scored 17 points in the first quarter. That success stalled. The Tar Heels allowed 20 unanswered points, and Nate Sheppard caught a seven-yard touchdown pass from Walker Eget.
Game-Winning Drive
Edwards Jr. delivered on the final offensive drive of the game, surgically leading the Tar Heels on a 78-yard drive. McGill would go untouched for a 24-yard touchdown. Freshman cornerback Kenton Dopson III would seal the win with an interception.
Logan Lazarczyk is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Kansas City, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies with an emphasis in Journalism. Logan joined our team with extensive experience, having previously written and worked for media entities such as USA Today and Union Broadcasting.