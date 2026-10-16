How UNC Injuries Could Play Big Role Against Duke

Despite a slew of injuries last week, the North Carolina Tar Heels battled through and beat the Pittsburgh Panthers.

The Tar Heels had many players on the injury report in Week 6. That list has somehow expanded heading into Saturday's matchup against the Duke Blue Devils, with 16 players listed with designations. Here's a look at some of those players and what it means for the Tar Heels.

Makeshift Secondary

Aug 29, 2026; Dublin, Co. Dublin, IRL; North Carolina Tar Heels defensive back Greg Smith (1) and defensive back Kaleb Cost (2) celebrate stopping a drive by the TCU Horned Frogs in the second half at Aviva Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Laszlo Geczo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cornerback Tre Miller (Out), defensive back Jakob Weatherspoon (Out), cornerback Kaleb Cost (Doubtful), safety Greg Smith III (questionable), defensive back Peyton Waters (probable)

While multiple of these players could end up suiting up for North Carolina on Saturday, it's concerning that this many defensive backs are potentially out. Miller and Cost suffered significant injuries against Pittsburgh. The Tar Heels could be depending on several non-starters to step in and make an immediate impact this weekend.

Defensive Line Can't Afford To Be Short-Handed

Oct 10, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels defensive lineman Xavier Lewis (90) and linebacker Timir Hickman-Collins (54) sack Pittsburgh Panthers quarterback Holden Geriner (15) during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Defensive end Donovan Hoilette Jr. (questionable), defensive tackle Isaiah Johnson (questionable), defensive end Jaylen Harvey (probable)

Stopping the run has been a glaring issue for North Carolina this season, and being without multiple starters in Week 6 didn't help. Johnson and Harvey missed the Pittsburgh matchup. That said, there's some hope for Harvey to return in Week 7, as he has been upgraded to probable. Duke's running back Nate Sheppard has been utterly dominant this season, ranking inside the top five in both rushing yards (fifth) and touchdowns (fourth).

The defensive line must be as close to full strength as possible. If Johnson misses again, his absence will be apparent in the interior. Harvey returning would be monumental, as the Tar Heels would at least have Melkart Abou Jaoude, Xavier Lewis, and Jaylen Harvey available. Those are arguably the most explosive defensive linemen on the roster.

Offensive Line Could Be Without Cornerstone Piece Again

Oct 10, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers linebacker DeMarco Ward (7) sacks North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. (9) during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. has been operating without his blindside protector, Jordan Hall, the last two weeks. The veteran left tackle is questionable for Saturday, and this would be his third consecutive missed game.

The Tar Heels' brass did a great job this offseason of fortifying the offensive line, while adding depth at multiple positions on the front line. So, there hasn't been a noticeable drop-off at left tackle. However, Hall has proved himself as a formidable pass protector and run blocker. Additionally, Duke's pass rush isn't overwhelming. Nevertheless, offensive line play is crucial, especially considering Edwards Jr.'s recent struggles , with four interceptions across the last two games.