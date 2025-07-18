Tar Heels Commit Travis Burgess "Not Satisfied" With New Ranking
The North Carolina Tar Heels have landed many elite commitments in the 2026 recruiting class. While many recruits are very talented, there has been one who fans have shown the most popularity to.
That commit is Travis Burgess from the state of Georgia. Burgess is an extremely talented prospect from the state of Georgia, as he resides in Loganville, Georgia, and plays for the state championship-winning Grayson High School Rams.
He has been committed to the North Carolina Tar Heels since the month of May and is the first official QB that the Tar Heels have landed under coach Belichick. He brings a lot to the table on the offensive side of the football. National Recruiting Reporter Caleb Sisk did a film breakdown on the prospect.
"The talented recruit is very comfortable when it comes to throwing with pressure in his face across the middle. There is a significant play that he had in the junior season where it showed, despite being as comfortable as he can, there is still pressure in his face, and he still found a way to deliver with pinpoint accuracy as if he had a clean pocket. College football can be tough, and you know that the pocket collapses very quickly in college, so for a quarterback to be comfortable throwing across the middle with pressuring his face, whether that’s from the outside or even on the inside, is very reassuring," said Sisk in his evaluation.
Sisk isn't the only person who caught up to speed when it comes to Burgess, as he recently went up in the rankings.
247Sports now has the Tar Heels commit down as the 65th best player and the 7th best QB in the country, which makes him a major potential addition. This is something to be proud of, but the talented prospect isn't satisfied with the ranking. He released an X statement about his blessing of being ranked highly, but not being satisfied. Here is what the Grayson star had to say.
"Blessed to be rated No. 7 QB in the nation! But certainly not satisfied, more work to be done! #4theG @grayson_fb"
The Tar Heels QB will start the season soon, and will look to finish with a better ranking after rising the rankings, as one of the biggest risers in the class.
