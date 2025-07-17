Tar Heels Commit Travis Burgess Jumps in Latest Rankings
North Carolina Tar Heels commit Travis Burgess rose to No. 7 in the Top247 update which was released on Wednesday. He also went from being unranked to being ranked as the 65th best prospect in the country.
Burgess turned a lot of heads at the 2025 Elite 11 Finals in June. He will clearly be in the top 10 quarterbacks when his senior season begins in August. He looks to climb even higher with a tremendous final prep campaign.
"Burgess simply exceeded our expectations at the Elite 11 Finals," director of scouting Andrew Ivins said after the rankings update. "We were big fans of what he put on tape towards the tail end of his junior year, but we still had some questions about the arm. Both his velocity and accuracy really flashed over the course of the three days, which says a lot because he's also a dynamic runner.
"We all were kind of wondering what recruiting would look like for Bill Belichick. You look up after his first six months and the Tar Heels have a top 25 recruiting class. Burgess is the obvious headliner, but he's going to have two of my favorite perimeter weapons to target in Keeyun Chapman and Carnell Warren. We're also big fans of Trashawn Ruffin on the defensive side of the ball. A potential stump in the middle with rare twitch at 330 pounds."
Burgess becomes the second quarterback ever in the history of the Tar Heels program to be ranked in the top 100. The first quarterback was a kid named Drake Maye, who would go on to become a first-round pick of the New England Patriots. For the record, Maye was the 24th best prospect in the class of 2021.
The Grayson, Ga. signal-caller becomes the highest-rated recruit in the 2026 class for the Tar Heels, which is currently ranked in the top 20 nationally. Wide receiver Keeyun Chapman and defnesive lineman Trashawn Ruffin also saw their rankings escalate and are now in the top 200.
"This is a perfect fit for UNC and Bill Belichick," national recruiting analyst Tom Loy added.
"If you get around Travis, you see he's wired like a pro. Him picking the Tar Heels, the more you dive into it, the more it makes sense. He's all about his business, which fits perfectly to what Belichick and General Manager Michael Lombardi are building in Chapel Hill.
"There's not a lot of fluff, glitz or glamour. Burgess didn't want that," Loy said. "They want to win and put together a professional-minded program, and that is what Burgess was looking for in a school."
Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click right here!