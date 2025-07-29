Prominent Analyst Makes Bold Claim on UNC's Future
A prominent SEC analyst believes the latest North Carolina realignment rumors are more than just speculation—they’re a sign of growing unrest within the ACC.
During an appearance Monday on McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning, SEC Network host Paul Finebaum responded to a report from Inside Carolina indicating UNC views the SEC as its preferred landing spot should it leave the ACC. Finebaum described the buzz as indicative of schools frustrated with the ACC’s uncertain future amid the Big Ten and SEC’s dominance and the Big 12’s aggressiveness.
“It sounds very much to me like people close to North Carolina are floating this out there, probably frustrated with their current position,” Finebaum said. “Even though the ACC is now singing kumbaya, we all know there are a lot of anxious schools in there.”
Finebaum called North Carolina an ideal fit for the SEC given its athletic success and location. He also predicted a move is likely, though the timeline and potential partner school remain unknown.
“I think ultimately it’s going to happen,” he said. “North Carolina has always been the No. 1 choice of many people in SEC circles. I think the bigger question is when exactly does it happen, and secondly, who would their drafting partner be?”
While some UNC fans may be skeptical, the university’s recent moves suggest it is positioning itself for a major shift. In 2026, Chapel Hill native and former RFK Racing CEO Steve Newmark will replace longtime athletic director Bubba Cunningham.
Newmark brings experience from both college and pro sports. Before running RFK Racing and helping design NASCAR’s charter system, he was a partner at Charlotte law firm Robinson Bradshaw & Hinson. There, he focused on sports and entertainment law and worked closely with the SEC, Conference USA and the NCAA.
As college sports continue to evolve into a professionalized model, Newmark’s background makes him well-equipped to guide UNC through future realignment.
Then there’s the Bill Belichick factor. Any school aiming to join the SEC or Big Ten must show a strong commitment to football — and North Carolina has done just that. The Tar Heels brought back Mack Brown in 2018 and recently hired Belichick, guaranteeing him $10 million over three years for his first college coaching job.
It wouldn’t be surprising if Belichick’s hiring was part of a broader vision tied to a potential SEC move. Winning has never mattered more, and UNC is clearly investing in its future.
The Tar Heels also boast a strong all-around athletics program. The basketball team has six national championships and a record 21 Final Four appearances. In baseball, UNC has reached the College World Series 12 times — including eight since 2006 — and has nine ACC titles, finishing as national runner-up in 2006 and 2007.
According to Inside Carolina, UNC’s interest in the SEC is also financially motivated. ACC exit fees are set to drop from $165 million this year to $75 million by 2030–31 — a shift that could mark a clear break point for schools considering realignment.
A 2025 settlement between the ACC and Clemson and Florida State also gave schools more flexibility. Exit fees will decrease steadily over the next five years, dipping below $100 million in 2029.
While Belichick’s hire stunned the college football world, the bigger surprise may come if the Tar Heels leave the ACC behind.