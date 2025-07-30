All Tar Heels

What Has Courtney Banghart Done Since Sweet 16 Loss?

The UNC women's basketball head coach shared what has went down since the loss to Duke in the Sweet 16.

Jeremiah Artacho

Mar 3, 2023; Greensboro, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Courtney Banghart watches play during the first half at Greensboro Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images
Mar 3, 2023; Greensboro, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Courtney Banghart watches play during the first half at Greensboro Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images / William Howard-Imagn Images
The UNC women's basketball team and Courtney Banghart fell to the Duke Blue Devils during the Sweet 16 of this year's NCAAT by a score of 47-38. Not a single player on the team scored in the double-digits as Alyssa Utsby (now off to the pros) led with nine points. Indya Nivar followed with eight, and Lexi Donarski had seven.

Coach Banghart's bench compiled six points total despite using five players. Lanie Grant led with four in that regard. The lack of production from the team's leading scorers held UNC back from victory, and ultimately ended the 2024-2025 season with a record of 29-8.

Nov 25, 2024; Paradise Island, Bahamas, BHS; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Courtney Banghart reacts during the first half against the Indiana Hoosiers at the Atlantis Resort. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

However, since then, Coach Banghart has found ways to shape up the 2025-2026 season despite the departures from the older players, in addition to what the incoming freshmen bring to the table.

"Oh, man. I mean, you're always looking at the offseason as a chance to revamp your roster. But you also lose pieces that have done a lot of good for your program. It's not a sum-zero game. You lose Alyssa [Utsby], Grace [Townsend], Maria [Gakdeng], and the Lexi [Donarski] group that did a lot for your program. And then you add in two transfers, three freshmen that I haven't even talked about yet. I haven't had a McDonald's All-American since Deja [Kelly] and Nyla Brooks moving every bit like one. I think talent, length, I think the versatility of our bigs is really gonna help us.

The fact that you've been there, going two of four years as noted earlier, there's a confidence that comes from that I think eternally. We physically get a little more physical in the guard and post spot, so we're kind of in a constant state of improvement. Whenever you lose in the NCAAT, it hurts. You know that your journey at an end, and a new one is beginning, fill those holes as soon as you can with rostering and skill work."

Mar 8, 2025; Greensboro, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Courtney Banghart reacts to a play during the third quarter against NC State Wolfpack at First Horizon Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images / Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images

This roster has the versatility and physicality to bring to its opponents, but it will be interesting to see how the execution plays out and if Coach Banghart is maneuver through the many eventual obstacles whether it's foul trouble, late-game situations, or even finding the right starting five to give the team a chance at winning games.

Jeremiah Artacho
JEREMIAH ARTACHO

Jeremiah Artacho graduated from DTCC with an associate's degree in journalism and attends UNC now, where he is pursuing his bachelor's in journalism. He brings tremendous experience covering the Tar Heels to his new role as North Carolina Tar Heels Associate Beat Writer on SI.