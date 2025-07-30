What Has Courtney Banghart Done Since Sweet 16 Loss?
The UNC women's basketball team and Courtney Banghart fell to the Duke Blue Devils during the Sweet 16 of this year's NCAAT by a score of 47-38. Not a single player on the team scored in the double-digits as Alyssa Utsby (now off to the pros) led with nine points. Indya Nivar followed with eight, and Lexi Donarski had seven.
Coach Banghart's bench compiled six points total despite using five players. Lanie Grant led with four in that regard. The lack of production from the team's leading scorers held UNC back from victory, and ultimately ended the 2024-2025 season with a record of 29-8.
However, since then, Coach Banghart has found ways to shape up the 2025-2026 season despite the departures from the older players, in addition to what the incoming freshmen bring to the table.
"Oh, man. I mean, you're always looking at the offseason as a chance to revamp your roster. But you also lose pieces that have done a lot of good for your program. It's not a sum-zero game. You lose Alyssa [Utsby], Grace [Townsend], Maria [Gakdeng], and the Lexi [Donarski] group that did a lot for your program. And then you add in two transfers, three freshmen that I haven't even talked about yet. I haven't had a McDonald's All-American since Deja [Kelly] and Nyla Brooks moving every bit like one. I think talent, length, I think the versatility of our bigs is really gonna help us.
The fact that you've been there, going two of four years as noted earlier, there's a confidence that comes from that I think eternally. We physically get a little more physical in the guard and post spot, so we're kind of in a constant state of improvement. Whenever you lose in the NCAAT, it hurts. You know that your journey at an end, and a new one is beginning, fill those holes as soon as you can with rostering and skill work."
This roster has the versatility and physicality to bring to its opponents, but it will be interesting to see how the execution plays out and if Coach Banghart is maneuver through the many eventual obstacles whether it's foul trouble, late-game situations, or even finding the right starting five to give the team a chance at winning games.
