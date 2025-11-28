Kobe Paysour Talks Mindset and Growth Heading into Season Finale
It has been an up-and-down season for the North Carolina Tar Heels, as the program sits at 4-7 with one game remaining in the season.
Last week's defeat to the Duke Blue Devils officially ended the Tar Heels' hopes of playing in a bowl game, which will be the first time in seven years.
Senior wide receiver Kobe Paysour played his final home game last weekend, which put a lot of things into perspective about where he comes from and his development throughout his career.
While speaking with the media during his press conference availability, Paysour spoke on his career and mindset heading into the season finale against North Carolina State.
Paysour's Thoughts
- "It has a great atmosphere," Paysour said about North Carolina State's home-field advantage. "Fans are really into the game. I haven't played there before, I've been there."
It has not always been smooth sailing for the veteran wide receiver, as injuries and other circumstances have presented many challenges his way. However, Paysour's hard work has benefited him on and off the field.
- " I started off not getting the reps I wanted, having to work for what I wanted for on the team," Paysour said. "Just being able to see how far I've come from the injuries and to now, I'm proud of myself, on and off the field. I graduated, got two degrees, so everything's going well for me."
Going through the trepidations that the Tar Heels have endured this season can be tough for a player in his final year of eligibility. Paysour acknowledged that, but understands that the coaches, players, training staff, and everyone involved invested countless hours into this campaign.
- "I mean, it's been difficult. But I don't feel like there hasn't been a week where we haven't tried or left it out in the field," Paysour said. "Sometimes it's just been the [opposing] team made a couple more plays [than us] and things happen. But every week of practice, every day of practice, we practice hard, and we train hard."
Although this game may not appear to have much value to the spectator, the players and coaches in this locker room understand the importance of closing out the season with a win. The victory may not represent much towards this postseason, but it will represent much more for these players down the line.
That is especially true for Paysour, who will be playing his final game in North Carolina as a Tar Heel
