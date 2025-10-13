Eight Players Belichick, UNC Regrets Letting Leave in Transfer Portal
North Carolina head coach Bill Belichick and general manager Michael Lombardi are not popular in Chapel Hill, largely because of the team’s performance on the field and theconstant distractions off the field.
As bad as it looks for the Tar Heels, the construction of this year's roster is deeply flawed. The situation is even more troubling when backup quarterback Max Johnson, a holdover from Mack Brown’s tenure, is outplaying Gio Lopez, the transfer portal addition handpicked by Lombardi and his staff. Lopez, who reportedly received $2 million to come to UNC from South Alabama, has not met expectations, and it's not even close.
UNC also had a chance to land Chandler Morris, who is currently the star quarterback for Virginia. However, according to a report from The Athletic, Lombardi told UNC staffers, “You just don’t understand what it takes to play in the National Football League,” and decided to turn down Morris.
Beyond Morris, there were several other mistakes along the way. Here are some of the best players Belichick, Lombardi and the rest of UNC’s staff either let go or allowed to leave for various reasons.
QB Ryan Browne (Purdue)
Browne transferred back to Purdue, where he has thrown for 1,338 yards with seven touchdowns and five interceptions. Although his interception total is high, he is averaging 267.6 passing yards per game—more than 100 yards above UNC’s average. After Browne left, Lombardi attempted to rescind his NIL money, prompting Browne to hire a lawyer to settle the dispute.
OL Howard Sampson (Texas Tech)
Bryant was the starter at the left tackle position for North Carolina for every regular season game last season. Bryant entered the portal and might be the most consequential loss for UNC's offense this year.
He is the starting left tackle for Texas Tech (6-0), the No. 7 team in the country according to the AP Poll, and has only allowed one sack all season long. If Sampson were still in Chapel Hill, Austin Blaske would be starting in the interior instead of at left tackle, providing more stability for the offensive line.
LB Michael Short (Virginia Tech)
Short has been a player for Virginia Tech and has picked 22 tackles, four tackles for loss, a sack and a pass brreakup through five games this season. He was on UNC's roster the previous two seasons and 23 tackles and a tackle for loss in 2024. If UNC were to keep Short, it would saved the Tar Heels money and invest in another position.
DT Travis Shaw (Texas)
Shaw has been a rotation player on Texas' defensive line as he has had six tackles and a tackle for loss this season on 85 total snaps.
While this seems like it's not a big deal for North Carolina to lose Shaw, keep these two things in mind: he's good enough to play for Texas - an SEC school - and he's 6'5, 342 pounds. How many guys are that big on UNC's defensive line right now? Of the players who play meaningful snaps, the closest is D'Antre Robinson, who is 6-4, 315 pounds. That's it.
DE Beau Atkinson, Ohio State
Atkinson was one of the better defensive linemen in the ACC last season as he tallied 35 tackles, 12 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks for the Tar Heels. He has two seasons remaining.
Despite his comments sounding like he wanted to go up against better competition to improve his draft stock, he has another insight on the reason the edge rusher decided to head over to Columbus.
Atkinson participated in spring practices under Belichick before entering the transfer portal. While he described his decision as a competitive move, Albert Breer, a writer for Sports Illustrated and an Ohio State alumnus, suggested that UNC’s handling of NIL may have influenced Atkinson’s choice when Breer appeared on the Boston sports radio show Zolak and Bertrand last month.
“What I heard is that he was offered an incentive-laden deal,” Breer said of Atkinson’s spring at UNC. “Heavy on incentives. Their best player. It was going to be heavy on incentives NIL-wise.”
Breer highlighted how the transfer portal and NIL have made it easier for players to leave, stressing that coaches now need to adjust their approach to keep talent from transferring.
“These kids can up and leave now,” Breer said. “There’s a different way that you have to approach these kids now because of the danger of losing them. So, I wonder about some of those things, the adjustments there.”
Instead of giving Atkinson a high dollar to keep him, they let him walk. It's a hilariously bad move, considering UNC's pass rush struggles and the fact that UNC gave the quarterback $2 million and he has been a major bust.
LB Amare Campbell (Penn State)
This may be the biggest transfer loss North Carolina has experienced so far in the transfer portal era. Campbell has been a dominant force defensively for Penn State, leading the Nittany Lions with 50 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss and two sacks this season.
Campbell recorded 76 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks last season for the Tar Heels, and was by far their best defensive player. He was allegedly among several players who backed out of their NIL deals, according to Lombardi. It might be safe to suggest it was for the same reason as Atkinson.
