The Moment That Derailed UNC’s Football Season Beyond Repair
Whenever a typical college football team has a bye week, it's usually quiet and uneventful. Unfortunately for many North Carolina fans, the Tar Heels aren’t a typical program—their bye week was anything but quiet, and for all the wrong reasons.
From Belichick banning UNC's social media team from posting about Drake Maye because he now plays for the New England Patriots—the organization that fired Belichick—to the university holding "preliminary conversations" about "potential exit strategy discussions" regarding what to do with Belichick, it has been a wild week.
However, new information has emerged about Carolina’s ineptitude. While the focus is once again on off-the-field actions by UNC’s football staff, this time it centers on an ill-fated decision by general manager Michael Lombardi not to actively pursue Chandler Morris.
Why Morris Didn't Come to UNC
After passing for 3,774 yards and 31 touchdowns at North Texas, Morris entered the transfer portal following the 2024 regular season. Just days later, Belichick was named UNC’s head coach. Now a sixth-year senior with previous stops at Oklahoma and TCU, Morris expressed interest in playing for the six-time Super Bowl champion in Chapel Hill.
According to a report from The Athletic, Lombardi—the primary decision-maker in building the roster—chose not to pursue Morris despite his ability and experience. At about six feet and 190 pounds, Morris was considered undersized and did not possess the strongest arm. Lombardi made it clear to UNC’s personnel staff, a group of holdovers and new hires, why he made that decision.
“You just don’t understand what it takes to play in the National Football League,” he told staffers, according to the report.
Instead, Lombardi brought in Purdue’s Ryan Browne, a six-foot-four, 210-pound quarterback who had started two games for a 2-10 Boilermakers team. Browne was seen as a better fit for the offense that Belichick and offensive coordinator Freddie Kitchens wanted to run.
Lombardi's Desion Might Have Been the Downfall of UNC's Season
Now, Morris has completed 70 percent of his passes for 1,428 yards with 11 touchdowns and four interceptions. Virginia is 5-1, on pace for its first winning season since 2019, and in the hunt for an ACC title and a possible College Football Playoff spot. The turnaround is significant for a program that went 11-23 in the three seasons before Morris arrived.
Lombardi failed to recognize that knowing what it takes to play in the NFL does not always translate to winning in college football.
In fact, Morris’s mobility made him a far better fit than Browne to operate behind an offensive line that struggled all season—a situation that calls for a quarterback who can improvise and extend plays. Morris has also rushed for 176 yards and scored four touchdowns on the ground.
“It’s the arrogance of it all,” a university source said in the report. “Because they had success in the NFL — and by they, I mean Belichick only — they (thought) they could come in and replicate that without knowing how college football works.”
According to The Athletic, both Belichick and Lombardi declined to comment on the matter. Football spokesperson Brandon Faber said Belichick and the program would not be able to comment Friday due to UNC’s open week and the coach’s travel schedule.
For those wondering about Browne, the other quarterback on UNC's roster last spring, he transferred back to Purdue. There, he has thrown for 1,338 yards with seven touchdowns and five interceptions. Although his interception total is high, Browne is averaging 267.6 passing yards per game.
The Tar Heels are now 2-3 on the season, getting outscored by Power Four opponents 120-33 in all three of its losses and have the ACC’s worst passing offense, averaging just 161.6 yards per game.
Quarterback Gio Lopez, a post-spring transfer from South Alabama, has struggled for UNC. He has completed 62.7 percent of his passes for 430 yards with three touchdowns and three interceptions. Lopez is averaging just 107.5 yards per game—ranking 127th among Division I quarterbacks—and has not completed a pass beyond the line of scrimmage on the right side of the field.
