Social Media Reacts to Wild 72 Hours in UNC Football
The Belichick era has been a disaster for North Carolina, and only five games have been played. And in a week where the ACC Tipoff was supposed to rule the headlines, North Carolina football did ... on a bye week.
Carolina is 2-3 on the year, but don't let the record fool you. Its three losses were all to Power Four programs: TCU, UCF and Clemson. The combined outcome was 120-33 (40-11 average) and the average margin of each game was 29 points.
The offense has struggled badly, averaging just 264.8 yards per game, which ranks 131st nationally and last in the ACC. The Tar Heels are at or near the bottom in nearly every national and conference statistical category. It’s also worth noting that UNC finally eclipsed the 200-yard passing mark in its 38-10 loss to Clemson on Oct. 4.
Including the Clemson game, UNC’s pass defense has allowed Power Four opponents to complete 76 percent of their passes for 906 yards—an average of 302 yards per contest—with seven touchdowns and just one interception.
If games against Charlotte and Richmond are omitted, the Tar Heels would rank 130th nationally in pass defense.
After its loss to Clemson last Saturday, everyone thought it would be a quiet bye week and that the UNC beat could focus on basketball. However, the craziest 72-hour period in the program's history unfolded. Here are all of the reactions from that time.
Monday, Oct. 6th, 8 a.m. - Drake Maye Tweets Banned?
Yes, but there's context. After Drake Maye's breakout game on Sunday Night Football in the New England Patriots' win over the Bills, there was a lot of talk of why UNC's social media tea, did not post anything throughout the game despite posting about other UNC alumni throughout the day.
We all found out why when Ross Martin of 247Sports reported that Belichick had effectively banned the social media team from posting anything Patriots-related. This stems from UNC's band of the Patriots' scouting department that hit the waves a few days after its loss to TCU.
Of course, people on Twitter absolutely roasted Belichick over he stupidity of his grudge with the Patriots.
However, it upset many people among the Carolina Blue faithful not because Maye is one of the best to ever wear a Carolina uniform, but his father was a starting quarterback for the Tar Heels in the 1980s and his older brother, Luke, hit one of the most memorable game-winners in UNC basketball history.
After national backlash, the social media team finally posted about Maye. Whether or not they went rogue or it was damage control is yet to be determined.
You know who appreciated Maye's performance on Sunday night? Former UNC head coach Mack Brown.
Monday, Oct. 6th, 5:30 p.m.- The State of the Union is Not Good
If you think things aren't great on the field, they aren't much better off it either. There has been growing discontent for a while, and because North Carolina is losing, it's all coming out of the shadows.
According to a report from WRAL, things have gotten bad to toxic.
According to the report, some Belichick-recruited transfers have preferential parking for themselves and their parents, as well as more tickets for games compared to non-Belichick players.
The two most prominent names have been linebacker Khmori House and cornerback Thaddeus Dixon played for Belichick's son, Steve Belichick, at the University of Washington. Dixon's family members have field access on game days. He's the only player of note to have that privilege.
There's a board in the UNC football facility that lists people who have missed workouts and class. Some Belichick-recruited players repeatedly show up on the list but have not had their playing time affected.
There has been a lack of communication between the current coaching staff and the players and their parents, further deepening the divide.
The players who chose to remain at UNC after Mack Brown's dismissal did not greet Belichick for weeks after he was hired. Even their parents were told not to approach Belichick or get a chance to meet him and the staff until the 'Practice Like a Pro' spring game a few months later.
"There's been no communication with coaches and parents, period," a parent of a current UNC player said. "None, zero, zilch. Not one email from a coach, one text, phone call, nothing."
This differed from Brown’s tenure, when parents had relationships with coaches and even had their phone numbers. Coaches might call a parent if they felt something was going on with their son, allowing for much more effective communication.
Some say Belichick’s son Brian, the defensive backs and safeties coach, is approachable and friendly; however, they described Belichick’s other son, Steve, the defensive coordinator, as the opposite.
Adam Jones, a radio show host in Boston, the city where Belichick led its franchise to six Super Bowl titles, seemed to be enthralled by the news as well as the fact that everyone reportedly dislikes general manager Michael Lombardi.
Here are some more reactions:
Tuesday, Oct. 7, Noon - UNC Cancels Hulu Docuseries
Just when you thought it was going to be a slow news day during a bye week, North Carolina football enters the fray. However, it's not for a good reason again.
North Carolina’s season-long documentary with Hulu is no longer happening. Inside Carolina had it first.
The Tar Heels had originally planned to participate in a Hulu docuseries offering viewers a behind-the-scenes look at Bill Belichick’s first campaign in Chapel Hill. Belichick announced the project to the team in August, and the program later promoted it on social media.
My hypothesis is that Belichick and North Carolina only agreed to the documentary because they expected a successful season and also rehab Belichick's reputation so he could land a head coaching job; once that outlook faded, they called it off. It seems like some people agreed with me.
Wed., Oct. 8, The Entire Day- Are Belichick's Days Numbered?
The never-ending, chaotic era of Bill Belichick’s tenure at North Carolina has been especially difficult to track this week, much less in its entirety. Just when it seems to be over, it pulls you right back in. But could it finally be nearing an end?
According to a report from Andrew Jones of TarHeels247, North Carolina’s administration has held "preliminary conversations" about "potential exit strategy discussions" regarding what actions to take with Belichick.
Jones offered his opinion that there is no guarantee Belichick will be on the sidelines for UNC’s Friday night game at Cal (10:30 p.m. Eastern, ESPN). The report also suggests that North Carolina could attempt to dismiss Belichick for cause by citing rules violations involving members of his coaching staff.
It should be noted that cornerbacks coach Armond Hawkins was suspended earlier this week for providing extra benefits to players and their families, according to Bruce Feldman of The Athletic.
If North Carolina were to fire Belichick today, it would owe him up to $30 million. According to a term sheet released last winter, Belichick's $10 million annual salary is fully guaranteed through the 2027 season.
Ollie Connolly of The Guardian reports Belichick has explored buyout options with North Carolina and may trigger his own $1 million exit if he lands another job.
In the thread Connolly posted, several assistants are seeking positions elsewhere, expecting staff changes within two weeks. Ongoing recruiting violations could further reduce Belichick's buyout, while strained communication and low morale persist within the program. Even one UNC defensive assistant told Connolly: "What we've done to these kids is f****d up."
Connolly's Twitter thread prompted these reactions.
Because of the hoopla throughout Wednesday, Belichick and UNC athletic director Bubba Cunningham issued statements that night.
Notice that Cunningham’s statement reads, “Coach Belichick has the full support of the Department of Athletics and University,” but does not say, “he has my full support.” That’s significant because Belichick was not Cunningham’s hire; he was chosen by the Board of Trustees and major donors.
The statements prompted these reactions:
