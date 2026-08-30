Assessing UNC's Billy Edwards Jr.’s Performance Against TCU

The North Carolina Tar Heels picked up a much-needed 15-10 win over the TCU Horned Frogs on Saturday in Dublin, Ireland.

Due to the weather conditions, it was a sloppy performance from both teams, which combined for five points in the final three quarters. This offseason, North Carolina's front office orchestrated several additions to the roster, especially on offense. Saturday was the first time to see those pieces play real live snaps against an opponent.

Aug 29, 2026; Dublin, Co. Dublin, IRL; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. (9) passes the ball against the TCU Horned Frogs in the first half at Aviva Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Laszlo Geczo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It was also the first time we saw this allotment of talent operate in offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino's scheme. Obviously, there were several players to keep tabs on throughout the game, but quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. was the top incoming asset that fans wanted to watch. That being said, here's an assessment of the Wisconsin transfer's performance .

Edwards Jr.'s Stat Line

Aug 29, 2026; Dublin, Co. Dublin, IRL; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. (9) throws a pass in the first half at Aviva Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Laszlo Geczo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In North Carolina's win , Edwards Jr. completed 16-of-28 passes for 232 yards, with zero touchdowns and zero interceptions.

Considering the sixth-year quarterback started the game completing 6-of-10 passes for 122 yards in the first quarter, it was disappointing to see his efficiency plummet as the game progressed. However, it's important to note that the torrential downpour hindered both offenses' ability to operate. We would like to see Edwards Jr.'s effectiveness as a passer improve in the weeks ahead, but I won't hold that against him, as the weather conditions were less than ideal.

Who Helped Edwards Jr. the Most

Aug 29, 2026; Dublin, Co. Dublin, IRL; North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver Jordan Shipp (1) carries the ball in the second half against the TCU Horned Frogs at Aviva Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Laszlo Geczo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The pass-catching department was thin on Saturday, but the Tar Heels had several standouts who elevated the offense. One of them was an accustomed contributor, but North Carolina had a couple of newcomers establish themselves as reliable weapons.

Jelani Thurman: four receptions for 94 yards

Jordan Shipp: five receptions for 71 yards

Trech Kekahuna: three receptions for 38 yards

Aug 29, 2026; Dublin, Co. Dublin, IRL; North Carolina Tar Heels tight end Jelani Thurman (45) is tackled by TCU Horned Frogs safety Jordan Lester (22) in the second half at Aviva Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Laszlo Geczo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

These three pass catchers were essentially the entire vertical offense, with few others sprinkling a handful of yards. The most surprising performance has to go to Thurman, who was featured from the get-go. On the opening drive, the former Ohio State tight end recorded two receptions for 55 yards, showing his ability to create yards after the catch.

Meanwhile, Shipp was his usual self, exposing defensive backs at all three levels of the field, and if not for an overthrow by Edwards Jr., the veteran receiver could have eclipsed 100 yards with a touchdown.

Kekahuna was solid, but his fumble late in the first half marred what should have been viewed as a modest outing. His snaps in the second half suffered, with CJ Sadler taking over the slot. Nevertheless, Kekahuna's prior connection with Edwards Jr. at Wisconsin should be on full display throughout the season.