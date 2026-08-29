5 Players To Watch for UNC Football Against TCU

The North Carolina Tar Heels play football on Saturday to kick off the college football season as they take on the TCU Horned Frogs in a rematch of last season's 48-14 blowout defeat.

Head coach Bill Belichick is squarely on the hot seat if he cannot get his team going this fall. This is the ultimate proving ground to show how far the program has come since last season, after numerous improvements and changes to the offense, including the hiring of offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino.

UNC football coach Bill Belichick during a press conference on Aug. 13, 2025, inside the Bill Koman Practice Complex. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

This week's player watch list is offensive-heavy, as North Carolina must show it is competent on this side of the ball this weekend to build confidence for a road trip to Clemson in three weeks. With that in mind, here are five players to watch for Saturday's opening game.

Christo Kelly, Center

Jul 17, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina offensive lineman Christo Kelly talks with the media during interviews at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After missing much of the 2025 season, Kelly returns as one of the leaders of the Tar Heels' offense. His first game will be against a tough Horned Frogs defensive front that could create some trouble for an offensive line with new faces starting up front. Kelly is one of the most consistent players on the field when healthy, which could help North Carolina maintain good communication and discipline, giving quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. time to make throws in the passing game.

Jaylen McGill, Running Back

Oct 31, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels running back Jaylen McGill (27) carries the ball against the Syracuse Orange in the second quarter at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of the most naturally talented players at the position, McGill is stuck behind a deep running back room that features their top two rushers, Demon June and Benjamin Hall. The true sophomore will likely make his mark on special teams, where the unit has a chance to see improvements. If he does get an opportunity to tote the rock, look for McGill to make impact plays this fall, including in Saturday's game against TCU.

Leroy Jackson, Defensive Tackle

Sep 20, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; UCF Knights running back Myles Montgomery (22) is tackled by North Carolina Tar Heels defensive lineman Leroy Jackson (91) during the first quarter at the Bounce House Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

North Carolina must be better against the run this time around against TCU after giving up 258 yards on the ground in 2025. This year could go either way, but a big component of the Tar Heels' success against the run is Jackson, who enters his redshirt sophomore season looking to take the next step. A clear sign of progression from Jackson could lead to a much-improved performance in run defense and gap discipline.

Billy Edwards Jr., Quarterback

Wisconsin quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. (9) makes a call at the line during the first quarter of their game against Maryland Saturday, September 20, 2025 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Edwards will make his first start with the Tar Heels on Saturday as he looks to ease the concerns at the position. This is an important game for Edwards as the battle for the starting job was tight during fall camp after a late push from former Texas A&M backup Miles O'Neill. Something to watch with Edwards is his command of the offense and how he manages it, making sure to get the ball to his best playmakers.

Jelani Thurman, Tight End

Ohio State Buckeyes tight end Jelani Thurman (15) catches a touchdown pass during the second half of the NCAA football game against the Grambling State Tigers at Ohio Stadium on Sept. 6, 2025. Ohio State won 70-0. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

A former top tight end recruit a few high school classes ago, Jelani Thurman is finally receiving his opportunity to be a full-time contributor as North Carolina's starting tight end. There is so much potential in Thurman to be not just a productive pass-catcher and blocker, but one of the best tight ends in the country (yes, he is that gifted). Look for the former high 4-star recruit to be featured in Petrino's offense.