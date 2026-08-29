Tar Heel Nation Excited As Belichick Earns First Signature Win

The North Carolina Tar Heels opened up their long-awaited 2026-27 college football season on Saturday against TCU in Dublin, Ireland.

With head coach Bill Belichick entering this season on the hot seat, the pressure was immensely high for the Tar Heels to deliver right away. Here is how social media reacted to North Carolina's 15-10 win over TCU.

Aug 29, 2026; Dublin, Co. Dublin, IRL; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick stands on the sidleline against the TCU Horned Frogs in the first half at Aviva Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Laszlo Geczo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Promising First Drive

North Carolina's offense looked organized on the opening drive, conducting a 10-play, 73-yard drive that came just short of a touchdown. I've been critical of Billy Edwards Jr. throughout the offseason. However, he looked incredibly poised on the first drive, completing 3-of-5 passes for 64 yards, including two completions to tight end Jelani Thurman for 55 yards. The Tar Heels would settle for a field goal from the two-yard line.

Billy Edwards Jr. and company are looking very solid in their first drive of the season. — Shane Dunn (@shaneyknowsball) August 29, 2026

Jelani Thurman has 4 targets through 5 minutes



Billy Edwards Jr. making it a priority — AMG (@WarriorBetMMA) August 29, 2026

North Carolina's Run Defense Getting Gashed

Through TCU's first two drives of the game, running backs Jeremy Payne and Jon Denman had combined for 67 yards and one touchdown on six attempts. It goes without saying that the Tar Heels can't afford that to be a common theme this season.

North Carolina better stop the run or it’s

Gonna be a long day — AD😎 (@BlasianAD) August 29, 2026

Melkart Abou Jaoude Injury

To make matters worse, Abou Jaoude was rolled up on during North Carolina's second defensive drive. The star pass rusher left the field and headed to the locker room.

UNC finished ranked 96th in Defensive FEI last year, and I believe we have less talent on that side of the ball this year. And Melkart Abou-Jaoude is in the locker room. Not looking good — UNC Fan (@UNC_and_CFB) August 29, 2026

Abou Jaoude was listed as questionable to return with a hand injury, but was back on the field to start the second quarter.

Gutsy Fourth-Down Conversion Leads To Touchdown

North Carolina ran on third-and-13 from TCU's 33-yard line, and instead of settling for a field goal, Bill Belichick kept the offense on the field. Edwards Jr. delivered an 18-yard strike to Jordan Shipp, followed by a nine-yard touchdown run by Jaylen McGill.

4th & 7 throw to Jordan Shipp which set up the Touchdown pic.twitter.com/D08zi4j81R — NFL Paint (@NFLPaint) August 29, 2026

Trech Kekahuna's Costly Fumble

After taking a 12-10 lead following an unorthodox safety, the Tar Heels were in a great position to take control of the game. North Carolina was driving near midfield, and Edwards Jr. found Trech Kekahuna underneath for a modest gain, but the wide receiver coughed up the ball after a hard hit, flipping the momentum.

TCU forces a turnover off a Trech Kekahuna turnover — UNC Zone (@unc_zone) August 29, 2026

Abou Jaoude Creates Turnover on Sack

The star pass rusher flew right by his assignment and sacked quarterback Jaden Craig, forcing a fumble that Jaylen Harvey recovered. It was another example of how impactful Abou Jaoude is to this defense. Despite having a short field, North Carolina would settle for another field goal, extending the lead to 15-10.

Melkart Abou-Jaoude is simply awesome — Herls And Smallz (@HerlsAndSmallz) August 29, 2026

Melkart Abou Jaoude is rare in today’s CFB - big sack numbers with a classic 4-3 DE measurables & length. This dude is going to end up being a top-3 RD pick IMHO: https://t.co/lpFvmrz7a2 — Kevin (@KevinMcCune) August 29, 2026

North Carolina's Defense Delivers Stop After Turnover

North Carolina's defensive line was beginning to impose its will on TCU, but the offense continued to struggle. Deep in their own territory, the Tar Heels were desperate to generate any glimpse of offense. Following an impressive first-down run by Benjamin Hall, the redshirt junior running back had the ball punched out, giving the Horned Frogs the ball on North Carolina's 24-yard line.

Benjamin Hall, junior running back for UNC, lost the ball and TCU recovered it and will have great possession. — Damien Pearson 💙🏒🇨🇦 (@pear90083) August 29, 2026

Fortunately, North Carolina would deliver with a stop on fourth-and-1, stuffing Payne behind the line of scrimmage. The Tar Heels still led 15-10.

What a stand by North Carolina. Their defense is clearly better than what it was a year ago.



Making keep stops on TCU. Late third quarter and a dandy in Dublin. — Owen VA & PBP 🎙 (@OwenOVAPBP) August 29, 2026

Missed Opportunity for the Tar Heels

It was an impressive five-minute drive from North Carolina's offense, eating the first three minutes of the fourth quarter off the clock. With a five-point lead and in the red zone, the Tar Heels had an opportunity to tighten their grip on the game. On third-and-14, Edwards Jr. had Shipp open down the right sideline for a touchdown, but overthrew the star receiver. North Carolina was forced to settle for a 42-yard field goal. However, Aeron Burrell sailed the kick wide right.

Billy Edwards Jr. tried to go for the throat with a deep shot to J. Shipp in the end zone, but it falls incomplete on 3rd & 14 from the TCU 24. 🏈💨

The drive stalled out after an initial 12-yard march by Edwards and C. Sadler was derailed by a costly 6-yard sack. Still 15-10 Tar… — Jeffery Reynolds (@JefferyReyjwr) August 29, 2026

Defense Makes Another Stand

TCU milked more than seven minutes off the clock and was presented with another fourth-and-short deep in North Carolina's territory. Similar to the first instance in the third quarter, the Tar Heels' defense forced a turnover on downs when Craig missed an open Jeremy Scott in the end zone.

North Carolina defense showing its flashes — Will Hollon (@WillHollon14) August 29, 2026

Bill Belichick Celebrates First Down to Clinch Win

The Tar Heels successfully got TCU to jump offside on fourth-and-one to clinch the victory. It's safe to say that the 74-year-old head coach was excited.

The most positively expressive that Bill Belichick has ever been. 😂🤣



🎥 @TWDTV1 pic.twitter.com/MjOorYqfOd — Andrew Jerell Jones, Luke 1:37 (BlueSky too now) (@sluggahjells) August 29, 2026

Belichick has faced nothing but criticism over the last year, and he has now earned his first signature win as the head coach of the Tar Heels.

No shock to see North Carolina’s defense limited TCU in the second half.



Bill Belichick excellent defensive football mind. Exactly what he did in New England and with the Giants as the DC



What a win for the Tar Heels #unc #cfb — Jim Biringer (@JimBiringer) August 29, 2026

Tar Heel Nation will enjoy this win, and hopefully Belichick can lead UNC to a successful 2026 campaign. This is a fantastic start.

For as much as people have made fun of Bill Belichick, that’s a good win for UNC — Chase Senior (@Chase_Senior) August 29, 2026