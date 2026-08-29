Predicting North Carolina’s Stat Lines Against TCU

It's finally time to see how the changes the North Carolina Tar Heels orchestrated this offseason will affect the product on the field.

North Carolina’s season begins against TCU in Dublin, Ireland, on Saturday, a rematch from last season when the Horned Frogs defeated the Tar Heels 48-14 in Chapel Hill. With that in mind, here are projections for a handful of North Carolina's offensive players.

Billy Edwards Jr.

UNC football quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. (9) could be the Tar Heels' starting quarterback in the 2026 season. Edwards was still wearing a brace on his left knee during the Tar Heels' spring practices. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Projected Stat Line: 20-of-27 for 198 yards, one touchdown, and one interception

The Wisconsin transfer will make his Tar Heels debut on Saturday, and he will be one of the most anticipated players to watch. Edwards Jr. is facing immense pressure to deliver right away, and with offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino calling plays, that scrutiny intensifies.

Fans shouldn't expect Edwards Jr. to light up TCU's defense, especially with Petrino's emphasis on establishing the rushing attack. Unless the game gets out of hand, North Carolina will likely lean on Demon June and Benjamin Hall.

Jordan Shipp

Sep 13, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver Jordan Shipp (1) makes a catch in the second quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Projected Stat Line: six receptions for 82 yards and one touchdown

Shipp was the clear top pass-catching option for the Tar Heels in 2025, and that will be the case again this season. Because Edwards Jr. is entering his first start as the Tar Heels' quarterback, Shipp will be peppered with targets as the most trustworthy option in the passing attack.

While the collection of talent assembled in the pass-catching department could take away opportunities from Shipp, the 6-foot-2, 200-pound receiver will benefit from having more space to operate.

Demon June

Oct 31, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels running back Demon June (12) avoids a tackle by Syracuse Orange defensive back Braheem Long Jr. (0) to score a touchdown in the third quarter at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Projected Stat Line: 15 carries for 71 yards and one touchdown

North Carolina's focal point on offense will be the run game , as mentioned earlier. June is projected to be the Tar Heels' RB1 this season, and behind a revamped offensive line, the 5-foot-11, 215-pound running back should continue to replicate his efficiency from last season.

June averaged 5.5 yards per carry in 2025, and while that is difficult to replicate, the sophomore running back has the skill set to be productive. Weather could also play a role in the game script on Saturday, giving Petrino even more reason to lean on the rushing attack.

Mason Humphrey

Aug 30, 2024; West Point, New York, USA; Lehigh Mountain Hawks wide receiver Mason Humphrey (82) makes a leaping catch on a pass against the Army Black Knights during the first half at Michie Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Projected Stat Line: four receptions for 52 yards

In 2025, the Lehigh transfer averaged 18.6 yards per reception. If this projection is correct, Humphrey would average 13 yards per catch. The 6-foot-4, 215-pound wide receiver will stretch the field and open up space in the intermediate areas.

As mentioned, weather could affect Petrino's play-calling, so we could see North Carolina's pass game be limited.