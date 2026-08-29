Predicting North Carolina’s Stat Lines Against TCU
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It's finally time to see how the changes the North Carolina Tar Heels orchestrated this offseason will affect the product on the field.
North Carolina’s season begins against TCU in Dublin, Ireland, on Saturday, a rematch from last season when the Horned Frogs defeated the Tar Heels 48-14 in Chapel Hill. With that in mind, here are projections for a handful of North Carolina's offensive players.
Billy Edwards Jr.
Projected Stat Line: 20-of-27 for 198 yards, one touchdown, and one interception
The Wisconsin transfer will make his Tar Heels debut on Saturday, and he will be one of the most anticipated players to watch. Edwards Jr. is facing immense pressure to deliver right away, and with offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino calling plays, that scrutiny intensifies.
Fans shouldn't expect Edwards Jr. to light up TCU's defense, especially with Petrino's emphasis on establishing the rushing attack. Unless the game gets out of hand, North Carolina will likely lean on Demon June and Benjamin Hall.
Jordan Shipp
Projected Stat Line: six receptions for 82 yards and one touchdown
Shipp was the clear top pass-catching option for the Tar Heels in 2025, and that will be the case again this season. Because Edwards Jr. is entering his first start as the Tar Heels' quarterback, Shipp will be peppered with targets as the most trustworthy option in the passing attack.
While the collection of talent assembled in the pass-catching department could take away opportunities from Shipp, the 6-foot-2, 200-pound receiver will benefit from having more space to operate.
Demon June
Projected Stat Line: 15 carries for 71 yards and one touchdown
North Carolina's focal point on offense will be the run game, as mentioned earlier. June is projected to be the Tar Heels' RB1 this season, and behind a revamped offensive line, the 5-foot-11, 215-pound running back should continue to replicate his efficiency from last season.
June averaged 5.5 yards per carry in 2025, and while that is difficult to replicate, the sophomore running back has the skill set to be productive. Weather could also play a role in the game script on Saturday, giving Petrino even more reason to lean on the rushing attack.
Mason Humphrey
Projected Stat Line: four receptions for 52 yards
In 2025, the Lehigh transfer averaged 18.6 yards per reception. If this projection is correct, Humphrey would average 13 yards per catch. The 6-foot-4, 215-pound wide receiver will stretch the field and open up space in the intermediate areas.
As mentioned, weather could affect Petrino's play-calling, so we could see North Carolina's pass game be limited.
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Logan Lazarczyk is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Kansas City, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies with an emphasis in Journalism. Logan joined our team with extensive experience, having previously written and worked for media entities such as USA Today and Union Broadcasting.