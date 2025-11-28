UNC's Austin Blaske Mindset for Upcoming NC State Matchup
The North Carolina Tar Heels' season will officially conclude after this weekend, regardless of the result on Saturday against North Carolina State.
However, the Impact of this game against North Carolina State means much more since it is an in-state rivalry matchup.
While speaking with the media during his press conference availability center Austin Blaske previewed the matchup while revealing what he has learned from his head coach during the season.
Blaske's Thoughts
- "It is what it is," Blaske said. "It happened in the past; we're not trying to think about that. Just try to worry about playing football this weekend and winning the game. So I think that's what we're focused on right now."
- I think we just need to focus on playing football from the snap all the way to the whistle and not worry about all the extra tensions," Blaske continued. "Worry about doing our job every play, and don't let emotions get in the way of doing our job."
The Tar Heels' season has been a roller coaster, which is one of the main reasons the team failed to qualify for a bowl game. Blaske understands that it has not been the season that many fans hoped for, but it served as a learning experience for the program.
- "I'll definitely say it had its challenges," Blaske said. "We've had ups and downs this season, but with any season, like I said, there's ups and downs, but I think it's a great learning scene for some people. It's obviously my final year, and it is what it is."
Although Blaske's final season does not conclude with a bowl game appearance, the six-year senior did have an opportunity to learn from Bill Belichick. The veteran center spoke on that experience and how it helped him develop as a player.
- "Just the football knowledge I've gained this past year, from what I thought to what I know now, has been incredible," Blaske said.
- "Sitting in meetings with him, going over game film, going over college film, NFL film, it's really expanded my knowledge of the game from an offensive aspect and from a defensive aspect, just knowing what everybody's thinking and what everybody's job is on the play. So, I think, it's been an honor to have learned from under Coach Belichick this season.
The Tar Heels' 2025 season is inching closer to the end, but 2026 could spell much more success with another recruiting class arriving, paired with the experience gained from the current regime.
