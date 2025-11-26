Growing Buzz Surrounds UNC's Bill Belichick's Coaching Career Path
We are at that point of the year again comma when rumors and murmurs circulate. Senior NFL insider Josina Anderson reported on Tuesday that there are at least a couple of NFL teams interested in Bill Belichick for head coach vacancies.
- "At least two NFL teams are still expected to have interest in talking to Bill Belichick behind-the-scenes at the very least, about head coach Jobs this carousel season, per a league source."
- "A third team could also enter the mix with desires to talk, particularly if one specific personnel change is made under ownership, the source added."
It's been multiple years since Belichick was seemingly brushed off by various NFL teams during the hiring process, but Anderson believes that the 73-year-old head coach may have had his own preferences.
- "There's more to the story of why Belichick did not end up head coaching another NFL team a couple seasons ago - with his own desires and preferences regarding workplace dynamics playing more into a part of it, than I think has been discussed, publicly known, or given real credence."
Is it Worth the Risk?
Despite Belichick's tumultuous end in New England, it appears there are still ownership groups that are willing to take a chance on the six-time Super Bowl-winning head coach, according to Anderson.
- "At any rate, Belichick still has deep respect from a number of owners across the league, and that matters."
It has not been smooth sailing for the former New England Patriots head coach in Chapel Hill. North Carolina is currently 4-7 and in 13th place in the ACC. Additionally, the Tar Heels failed to qualify for a bowl game for the first time in seven seasons.
NFL teams need to be wary of hiring a veteran defensive coach. For example, the Las Vegas Raiders hired Pete Carroll as their head coach this past offseason, thinking it would bring stability and a winning culture. That has been far from the case as the Raiders are currently 2-9 and in last place in the AFC West.
The league has pivoted to a predominantly offensive mindset, with young offensive coordinators becoming the top candidates for head coach openings. Hiring Belichick comes with a bunch of risks, and he may not bring the value he once did years ago.
Without a doubt, Belichick has a legendary resume, but at this point, that is the only thing that the veteran head coach can lean on, as he has not had much success since Tom Brady's depar
Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click right HERE!
Please follow us on X when you click right HERE!