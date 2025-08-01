Who is Scott Forbes’ Assistant Coach Scott Jackson?
There's Head Coach Scott Forbes, but then there is Assistant Head Coach Bryant Gaines, Assistant Coach Jesse Wiezrbicki, Assistant Coach Scott Jackson, and Director of Pitching Performance Jason Howell. All of which contribute to leading UNC's baseball team on a daily basis once the spring rolls around.
Jackson returns to Chapel Hill after time spent at Liberty University as the head coach.
Here is more information on GoHeels on Jackson's coaching career, plus more:
"Scott Jackson returned to North Carolina as assistant baseball coach and the recruiting coordinator in July 2024 after spending eight seasons as the head coach at Liberty University from 2016 to 2024.
The 2024-25 campaign will be Jackson's ninth overall season as an assistant coach with the Tar Heels. He was part of the coaching staff from 2009-2015 before leaving to become the head coach at Liberty.
Jackson posted a career record of 246-181 in eight years at Liberty and guided the Flames to five 30-plus win seasons, including a pair of 40-win campaigns. His 246 career wins and .576 winning percentage ranks third in program history among the program's seven head coaches.
Jackson was the first coach in program history to lead the Flames to three NCAA Regional appearances (2019, 2021 and 2022), including a pair of at-large selections in 2021 and 2022.
The Flames won a program-record 43 games in 2019 and captured their first ASUN Championship to secure the conference’s NCAA automatic bid to return to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2014.After the season, he was named the ASUN Coach of the Year and the VaSID Coach of the Year
Under his tutelage, Liberty had 15 players selected in the MLB Draft and 16 go on to the professional ranks during the last eight years. More than a dozen players received first-team all-conference honors and six were selected All-America.
During his first eight seasons in Chapel Hill, Jackson helped North Carolina post a 345-156 record, make three College World Series appearances (2009, 2011 and 2013), advance to six straight NCAA Regionals (2009-14) and win the 2013 ACC Championship.
After joining the coaching staff at North Carolina in July 2008, Jackson helped the Tar Heels have 44 players selected in the Major League Baseball Draft including coaching and/or recruiting eight first round picks, seven top-5 round picks, and 10 top-10 round picks."
