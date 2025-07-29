Who is Scott Forbes’ Assistant Coach Jesse Wierzbicki?
Head coach Scott Forbes keeps a well rounded staff around him, and besides Assistant Head Coach Bryant Gaines, there's also Assistant Coach Jesse Wierzbicki. Wierzbicki is also a former UNC baseball player, following his time at Walter State College in Tennessee.
Below is more information on Wierzbicki and his career playing and coaching within the UNC baseball program, per GoHeels:
"Wierzbicki works with the Tar Heel hitters, catchers and infielders on defense and defensive positioning. He also coordinates the analytics team by applying data to player development and prepares scouting reports on upcoming opponents.
He's coached several Tar Heel standouts, including MLB First Round Draft picks Michael Busch, Vance Honeycutt and Aaron Sabato, along with All-America players Kyle Datres, Parks Harber, Mac Horvath, Brian Miller and Logan Warmoth.
He has tutored 19 All-ACC position players and 22 Major League Baseball Draft picks.
With Wierzbicki on staff, UNC has been to the College World Series twice (2018, 2024) and has won two ACC Coastal Division championships (2017, 2024), two ACC Tournament titles (2019, 2022), and played in four Super Regionals (2018, 2019, 2022, 2024).
Over the last eight seasons (2017-24), the Tar Heels are 307-150 overall and 131-86 in ACC regular season play.
Under his direction, the Tar Heels set school records for home runs (115) and RBIs (502) while posting the program's second-highest slugging percentage (.524) and total runs scored (541) and registering its fifth-highest on-base percentage (.405) in 2024.
Since taking over as the primary hitting coach in 2021, Wierzbicki has helped produce two of the top three home run-hitting teams in school history and four of the top 10. The 2022 squad belted 101 home runs, second-most at Carolina. He also assisted in the development of three of the top-15 run-scoring teams and four of the top-15 run-producing (RBI) teams in program history.
With his guidance, Sabato led the ACC in doubles in 2019, Angel Zarate collected a conference-best 100 hits in 2022, and Honeycutt led the league with 28 homers two years later.
Eight of the top 13 individual single-season home run totals have been posted since he joined the staff in 2016-17.
Prior to returning to UNC in the fall of 2016, Wierzbicki spent one season at Elon, where he worked primarily with the Phoenix first basemen, catchers and offense. Nick Zammarelli earned Third Team All-America honors and was selected in the fifth round of the 2016 MLB Draft by the Florida Marlins.""
The odds of UNC making the College World Series next year are high, considering the projections made by D1Baseball. But the absence of Luke Stevenson leaving for the MLB will take some time to get used after two standout seasons in Chapel Hill behind the plate.
