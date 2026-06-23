UNC Baseball College World Series Heartbreak Strikes Again

The North Carolina Tar Heels suffered a heartbreaking loss to the Oklahoma Sooners in Game 3 of the College World Series championship, falling 13-2.

Obviously, it is a disappointing result for the Tar Heels, who overcame a litany of adversity throughout the postseason. With that being said, here is what went wrong for North Carolina on Monday night. Following the Tar Heels' win on Sunday , head coach Scott Forbes was hesitant to name a starting pitcher for Game 3.

Forbes' Thoughts

Jun 12, 2026; Omaha, NE, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Scott Forbes walks to the mound during the seventh inning against the Mississippi Rebels at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images | Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

"My mentality is, number one, this is the position we all want to be in," Forbes said. "I sure as heck do. And our players want to be in it. So that’s the first thing. Embrace that, enjoy it and go after it. It will be all hands on deck. I trust our pitchers. I have a great relationship with them."

"I can’t make that decision tonight because I want to see how guys feel," Forbes continued. "We take a lot of value in catch play. I told Coach [Bryant] Gaines, I feel like we’ve got about seven options to start tomorrow, and I like every one of them."

June 7, 2026; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Scott Forbes reacts during the eighth inning against the USC Trojans at Boshamer Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

"And I’m not trying to hide anything," Forbes explained. "But I want to sleep on it. And our approach will be everybody available as long as they feel good. If somebody doesn’t feel good, they’re going to be honest with me. It’s just a matter of who we decide as a coaching staff to start. I’m not sure who that’s going to be."

Poor Pitching

Jun 22, 2026; Omaha, NE, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels starting pitcher Jackson Rose (35) pitches against the North Carolina Tar Heels during the second inning at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Ultimately, Forbes gave Jackson Rose the start , and it's safe to say it did not go as planned. Jackson threw 2.2 innings, allowing six hits and three runs, while stacking up five strikeouts. Walker McDuffie came into relief, but he was even worse. McDuffie didn't even last one inning, allowing three runs while compiling three walks in the process.

North Carolina found itself down 7-1 in the fifth inning, with no real shot of digging itself out of a precarious hole.

Dormant Offense

Jun 22, 2026; Omaha, NE, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels right fielder Carter French (18) hits a single against the Oklahoma Sooners during the second inning at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

When facing a team of Oklahoma's caliber, you cannot afford to start slow out of the gates. That is exactly what the Tar Heels did, as they did not score their first run until the third inning. North Carolina was only down 3-1 at that point, but the Sooners made them pay, scoring three runs in the fourth inning.

Overall, pitching was the main culprit in North Carolina's defeat, but the offense failed to deliver a second-chance gasp for the team. Still a great season for the Tar Heels, but an end that should leave a sour taste in their mouth all offseason.